AIUDF's Rafiqul Islam termed Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's allegations of Gaurav Gogoi having 'Pakistan links' as 'political rhetoric', questioning the two-year delay in action if the claims were true ahead of assembly elections.

AIUDF Dismisses Allegations as 'Political Rhetoric'

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) general secretary Rafiqul Islam on Sunday termed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's allegations of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi having "Pakistan links" as "political rhetoric," questioning why the state government waited for two years to take action if the claims were true.

"If Gaurav Gogoi and Elizabeth Gogoi have ties with Pakistan, action should be taken against them. Why have they been waiting for two years? HM Amit Shah and PM Modi continue to listen to his speeches. I don't think this is anything more than political rhetoric," Islam told ANI.

Sarma Details Allegations Against Gogoi

Earlier in the day, Sarma slammed Gaurav Gogoi over his wife, Elizabeth Colburn Gogoi's, alleged links to Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, stating that the Congress leader attempted to "legitimise the neighbouring country."

Addressing a press conference, Sarma claimed that Elizabeth Colburn Gogoi worked in Pakistan from March 18, 2011, to March 17, 2012, and her family had close ties with Ali Tauqeer Sheikh.

The Assam CM said, "I was in Singapore with a proposal to invest in Assam. At that time, this photo went viral, showing Assam's MP Gaurav Gogoi taking some youth to the Pakistan Embassy. Abdul Basit was the then High Commissioner of Pakistan to India. In a manner, he attempted to legitimise Pakistan. If you see this photo in the backdrop of the Kargil War, Captain Jintu Gogoi from Assam sacrificed himself for the nation. Several others sacrificed themselves to the nation."

Terming it an unprecedented incident, Sarma said, "Everyone knows about our relations with Pakistan and how the people of the country stood behind the PM during Operation Sindoor. This shows the sentiments of the country. I don't think any other Congress leader ever visited Pakistan with a delegation like this. For a long time, I thought that the picture was photoshopped. But after two to three days, Congress leaders started endorsing it. Then I realised that this picture is true. Then we opened up the entire investigation because it cannot be isolated."

Central Agency Probe Proposed

Further, he stated that the state cabinet has decided that the matter should be investigated by a central agency. He said the case will be transferred to the Centre once the state receives an affirmative response.