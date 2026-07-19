Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi condemned the 'forcible' hospitalisation of activist Sonam Wangchuk, demanding his immediate release and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the ongoing NEET paper leak controversy.

Gogoi Condemns Hospitalisation, Demands Resignation

Raijor Dal chief and MLA Akhil Gogoi on Saturday condemned the "forcible" hospitalisation of climate and social activist Sonam Wangchuk, terming it a violation of fundamental and constitutional rights. He demanded Wangchuk's immediate release and called for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

"The manner in which a person on a hunger strike was forcibly hospitalised, violating fundamental and constitutional rights, is deeply concerning. As a representative of the people of Assam and the North East, I demand that Sonam Wangchuk be released immediately," Gogoi told ANI.

The MLA further emphasised that the activist's struggle is not limited to the education system but resonates with the entire nation's future. "The demand for the Education Minister's dismissal or resignation must be accepted. Wangchuk is fighting for us, for our future, and for future generations, and we must all stand together in this struggle," he added.

Police Action Against Protesting Activist

On Saturday, Delhi Police took Wangchuk away from the Jantar Mantar protest site to Safdarjung Hospital. Wangchuk has been on a hunger strike, demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged nationwide examination irregularities, including the NEET paper leak controversy.

Protest Continues Amid Police Restrictions

Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) continues to stage its protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and has given a call for a march to Parliament on the first day of the Monsoon Session on Monday. However, sources have told ANI that the organisation is yet to approach the Delhi Police to seek official clearance for this march.

The march had earlier been announced by the activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was moved to hospital on Saturday morning. Moreover, even if the political outfit applies for permission now, it is highly unlikely to be granted, given the stringent security protocols in place for the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Notably, Delhi Police enforces prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS, earlier Section 144, in New Delhi district, especially around Parliament House and India Gate, when Parliament is in session.

Opposition Leaders Criticise Move

The police action has drawn criticism from several Opposition leaders, including AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Pawan Khera, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party leaders. (ANI)