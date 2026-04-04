Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi slammed CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for claiming Pakistani media was campaigning for Congress. Gogoi called Sarma desperate and ridiculed his earlier remark about Rahul Gandhi's alleged body double during a yatra.

Gogoi Slams Sarma's 'Desperate' Claims

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday slammed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his claims that Pakistani media was campaigning for Congress, while taking a dig at the CM's earlier remark on Rahul Gandhi's alleged body double during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in 2024.

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Speaking to ANI, Gogoi said the Chief Minister is growing increasingly desperate as "the ground is slipping beneath his feet" and ridiculed Sarma for raising the issue of a body double. "The Chief Minister even dreams of seeing Rahul Gandhi's body double. It is sad that the Chief Minister of a state has so many problems... the ground is slipping beneath his feet," Gogoi remarked.

Sarma's Allegations of 'Pakistan Connection'

Earlier, CM Sarma had alleged that Gogoi and Congress were backed by Pakistani media, claiming those involved were a "left-wing liberal gang who want to finish the Sanatana." "Daily talk shows are happening in the Pakistani media in which Gaurav Gogoi is being given a clean chit. Even the Pakistani media is campaigning for Gaurav Gogoi. Now, even you have seen just how strong his Pakistan connection is. Otherwise, are talk shows regarding the Assam elections held in Pakistan?. All these people are a left-wing liberal gang who want to finish the Sanatana," CM Sarma had said.

'Wave of Change' Sweeping Assam

Gogoi, who is a Congress candidate from Jorhat constituency, also asserted that a "wave of change" is sweeping across Assam, adding that people are eager to end ten years of what he described as "oppression" and "corrupt administration" under the BJP-led government. "They've endured oppression for ten years. They've endured corrupt administration for ten years. Now, the people of Assam want freedom, and that's why they have faith in our Congress-led alliance," he said.

Assam Assembly Election Context

The remarks come as political parties intensify campaigns in the run-up to the Assam Assembly elections, as the state is all set to go into single-phase elections on April 9, with 126 constituencies across the state.

The BJP, in alliance with Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland People's Front, aims to retain power for the third consecutive time. On the other hand, Congress is challenging the BJP-led alliance with a six-party bloc including Congress, Assam Jati Parishad (AJP), Raijor Dal, CPI(M), CPI(ML), and the All Party Hill Leaders Conference. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.