Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi accuses Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma of orchestrating Bhupen Borah's defection to the BJP. Gogoi alleges this is a desperate move to distract from Sarma's 'real estate empire' and land holdings.

Ahead of Assam's Assembly elections later this year, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of influencing Bhupen Borah's defection to the BJP, claiming the move exposed Sarma's real estate interests and political desperation. Speaking at a press conference, Gogoi asserted that despite the political shift, Congress will continue its campaign and challenge Sarma's leadership "There were many rumours regarding the close relationship between Himanta Biswa Sarma and Bhupen Bora. We tried our best not to believe these rumours and speculation. We always wondered how information about confidential meetings came to a particular journalist close to Himanta Biswa Sarma. These rumours have come out to be true...A day after resigning from Congress, Bhupen Borah had no qualms about joining the BJP and surrendering to Himanta Biswa Sarma. It also shows Himanta Biswa Sarma's desperation that today the entire state is wondering as to how 4000 acres of land belong to one family," Gogoi said.

'Defection a Distraction from Real Estate Empire'

Gogoi went on to allege that Congress has successfully exposed the Chief Minister's real estate holdings, suggesting that Borah's defection is a distraction from these revelations. "The Congress party, through its various programs, has successfully uncovered the real estate empire of Himanta Biswa Sarma. This is why they have been forced to take this decision to distract the public. This will not affect the Congress party's campaign. We will go on and continue the fight and remove Himanta Biswa Sarma from the seat of power," he added.

Background of the Political Shift

Gogoi's comments came after the Assam CM announced on Tuesday that former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on February 22, marking a significant political development. This comes a day after Bhupen Kumar Borah submitted his resignation from Congress.

Assam is scheduled to hold Assembly elections later this year, where the BJP-led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is seeking to retain power while facing a resurgent Congress. The meeting between Borah and the Chief Minister has intensified political speculation as parties prepare for the upcoming polls. (ANI)