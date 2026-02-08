Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi claims CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is raking up old allegations to divert attention from an alleged 12,000-bigha land grab, an issue highlighted by the party's 'Samay Parivartan Yatra' across the state.

Gogoi Accuses Sarma of Diversionary Tactics

Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of raking up old allegations of anti-national activities against him as the issue of 12,000 bighas of land is coming to the fore, with people coming out and wanting to see a new Bor Assam. He said that the "Samay Parivartan Yatra" exposes the alleged 12,000-bigha land grab.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Earlier, I also said that this will flop; this is not a flop, it is a super flop. He (Sarma) intended to say this on September 10, but he fell asleep for 6 months afterwards. If it is important, what was he doing for the last 6 months? With the election approaching, we are disclosing the issue of their 12,000 bighas of land. By seeing the Samay Parivartan Yatra, people are coming out, and people want to see a new Bor Assam," Gogoi told reporters here.

"He didn't do anything in the last six months, as he had to submit the report before the union government. He failed to convince the government and journalists. That it was a super flop," he added.

Refutes Allegations Against Wife

Earlier in the day, Gogoi also refuted the allegations made by the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma against his wife, Elizabeth Colburn Gogoi, calling it a "super flop" press conference. In an X post, Gogoi hit back at Sarma's allegations, citing the Samay Parivartan Yatra, which Congress began to expose alleged corruption and communal politics by the BJP in the State.

Sarma's Allegations Against Gogoi's Wife

This came after Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed Gogoi over his wife, Elizabeth Colburn Gogoi's, alleged links to Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, stating that the Congress leader attempted to legitimise the neighbouring country.

Addressing a press conference here, Sarma claimed that Elizabeth Colburn Gogoi worked in Pakistan from March 18, 2011, to March 17, 2012, and her family had close ties with Ali Tauqeer Sheikh. He claimed that Ali Tauqeer Sheikh was allowed to visit India 13 times under the UPA government. (ANI)