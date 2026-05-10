The Goa government has designated over 82 lakh square metres of land as a No-Development Zone (NDZ) to curb unchecked construction. This environmental measure aims to protect ecologically sensitive areas like hills, sand dunes, and islands from rapid urbanization.

In a major environmental protection push, the Goa government has declared more than 82 lakh square metres of land as a No-Development Zone (NDZ) to prevent unchecked construction and safeguard ecologically sensitive areas across the state. The move is aimed at protecting hills, slopes, sand dunes, islands, and other fragile landscapes increasingly threatened by rapid urbanisation and land levelling activities.

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According to officials from the Town and Country Planning Department, the decision was approved by the TCP Board and covers regions including Majorda, Gonsua, and several other environmentally vulnerable locations. In total, more than 82,85,000 square metres have now been brought under the NDZ category.

Officials said the primary objective is to stop the flattening and cutting of hills for construction projects, a growing concern in Goa as tourism, real estate demand, and infrastructure expansion continue to intensify pressure on the state’s natural terrain. An official communication highlighted, “Over 82 Lakh Sq Mts Declared No Development Zone,” stressing that the move is intended to preserve Goa’s natural topography and ecological balance.

One of the most significant areas covered under the notification is Vagheri Hill near the Maharashtra-Goa border, one of Goa’s highest points with an altitude of around 780 metres. Goa minister Vishwajit Rane said the hill was declared an NDZ after authorities observed increasing developmental activity and clearing of green cover in the region. The hill spans nearly 65.31 lakh square metres and overlaps with an important irrigation command area.

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The state has also declared Sao-Jeorge Island in South Goa as a No-Development Zone due to its heritage importance and eco-sensitive nature. The island alone covers around 6.63 lakh square metres. Additionally, authorities approved NDZ status for nearly 2.5 lakh square metres in Majorda village to protect sand dunes and irrigation zones, while construction activities have been frozen in parts of Gonsua village.

The environmental push has also received support from the Centre. The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change recently approved Goa’s proposal to declare large stretches along the Mandovi and Zuari riverbanks as eco-sensitive zones. Reports stated that more than 6,700 hectares of riverine land may now receive stronger environmental protection.

The decision comes amid rising concerns from residents and environmentalists over rapid urbanisation, hill cutting, and shrinking green spaces in Goa. Officials indicated that the government may next move to bring rice fields and low-lying areas under the NDZ framework as part of broader efforts to preserve the state’s fragile ecology for the future.

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