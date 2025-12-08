Following a deadly fire at an Arpora nightclub that killed 25, Goa's tourism minister has called for strict compliance at all tourist spots. The state disaster authority has issued a safety advisory, and four people have been arrested.

Minister Calls for Compliance

Goa tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte, expressing grief over the deadly fire at a restaurant-club in Goa's Arpora, said that all tourist places should ensure proper compliances. At least 25 persons were killed in a massive fire that erupted at a nightclub in Goa after midnight on Sunday.

He further said that these incidents shouldn't have taken place in places like Goa. "The incident which happened here is very tragic.......ambulances and fire brigades were immediately pressed into action....lot of things were moving throughout the night...we are continuously monitoring the situation.....All such places should ensure proper compliance... with fire or any other matters...I think doctors are doing a good job, putting things together and trying to ensure that they are taken care of. As we stand with the families of the victims, we are also ensuring that the Govt is doing its best to assist their families...These incidents should not happen in a place like Goa, especially with the way it has happened..." Khaunte told reporters.

SDMA Issues Safety Advisory

Earlier, Goa State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) issued a detailed safety advisory to all nightclubs, restaurants, bars, event venues and similar establishments across the state after the deadly fire incident.

SDMA directed establishments to ensure strict compliance with fire safety, electrical safety, emergency preparedness, and structural safety norms prescribed by the competent authorities. The advisory was issued under Sections 22(2)(h), 22(2)(i) and 24 of the Disaster Management (DM) Act 2005. Under the above provisions of the DM Act, 2005, all such establishments are directed to ensure strict compliance with fire safety, electrical safety, emergency preparedness, and structural safety norms prescribed by the competent authorities.

SDMA, in its advisory, also said that all establishments are further directed to conduct an internal safety audit within 7 days and keep the report ready for inspection by the district administration, fire services, or SDMA-authorised teams. Non-compliance will attract strict enforcement action, including the closure, suspension, or cancellation of licenses, and prosecution under Section 51(b) of the DM Act, 2005, and other applicable laws. The advisory has come into immediate effect and is available on the SDMA website. The Advisory is also available on the official website, www.sdma.goa.gov.in.

Arrests Made, Compensation Announced

Following the tragic incident, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant confirmed the arrest of four people and announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the victims' kin and Rs 50,000 each for the injured in the mishap. (ANI)