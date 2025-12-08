Ahead of a special Lok Sabha discussion on 150 years of Vande Mataram, BJP MP Sambit Patra said the song symbolises India's freedom struggle sacrifices. He credited the Modi government for reviving national icons and criticised Nehru's past stance.

Vande Mataram Symbolises Sacrifice

Hours before the Lok Sabha takes up a special discussion on 150 years of Vande Mataram, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sambit Patra said the national song continues to symbolise the sacrifices that fuelled India's freedom movement, urging citizens "to relive those times when our ancestors shed blood for this country, chanting Vande Mataram."

Patra further said that if "someone needs a dictionary to understand Vande Mataram, he isn't a legacy-maker," adding that the song's meaning and emotional resonance were self-evident to generations of freedom fighters. His remarks come as Parliament prepares to commemorate the 150-year milestone of Vande Mataram through a dedicated debate today.

BJP Credits PM Modi, Attacks Congress

Patra credited the BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing national icons "marginalised" by earlier political establishments back into mainstream recognition. "I want to thank the BJP government and Prime Minister for highlighting lost heroes marginalised by Nehru-Gandhi politics and establishing their authenticity," he said.

Recalling the Sardar@150 programme held to mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary, Patra said the Unity March and nationwide discussions on Patel's life had helped restore his rightful place in history. "His name was suppressed for years," he alleged.

Patra also took aim at Congress leadership, stating, "Today, nationwide celebrations commemorate its significance, history, and reconnect us with our foundational sacrifices... Let us strive to relive those times when our ancestors shed blood for this country, chanting Vande Mataram. I know Sonia Gandhi might criticise this, but the truth is the truth."

Attack on Nehru's 'False Secularism'

He further added, "Three points are noteworthy about Nehru from Sachiv Bhattacharya's book: First, he read the English version of Anand Math six days before the CWC meeting, even though it was translated into Indian languages at the time... If someone needs a dictionary to understand this much (Vande Mataram), then he isn't a legacy-maker."

Patra sharpened his attack on Jawaharlal Nehru, directly quoting the historian's account, "Most importantly, he said that Vande Mataram is going to irritate the Muslims. This was Nehru's false sense of secularism. Tomorrow, when there will be a discussion in Parliament on Vande Mataram, I feel that the legacy of Nehru will again be a subject of debate, discussion and might be exposed..."

A Call for National Unity

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said that the session will reflect a renewed spirit of national unity and cultural resurgence. "On the completion of 150 years of Vande Mataram, Parliament will be discussing this topic, and we will also be able to hear the Prime Minister's address. The country is eager and excited to hear him... Today, in the first quarter of the 21st century, the youth of the country will undoubtedly receive the same energy and inspiration as during the freedom struggle. Back then, the fight was for independence and political freedom. Now, the fight is for social and cultural freedom.

Trivedi expressed hope that the occasion would rise above politics, adding, "Therefore, I expect that, leaving behind the mistakes of the past, rising above partisanship, regardless of fundamentalist ideas or votes, all parties will collectively express their views in this celebration of the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, and further strengthen the spirit of national development and national unity..."

Parliament's Special Discussion Schedule

The lower house of the Parliament, the Lok Sabha, will hold a special discussion on Monday to mark 150 years of Vande Mataram, during which several important, lesser-known historical facets of the iconic national song are expected to be highlighted.

According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will initiate the debate at 12 noon on Monday, marking the formal beginning of the proceedings. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is also scheduled to speak at the conclusion of the discussion.

The BJP-led NDA government has been allotted three hours for its participation in the Lok Sabha debate, while a total of 10 hours has been earmarked for the entire discussion, as the debate will also take place in the upper house, the Rajya Sabha, on Tuesday, December 9. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to open the discussion in the Upper House.

These discussions are part of the special parliamentary focus on commemorating the legacy and 150 years of Vande Mataram.

Meanwhile, eight leaders from Congress will also speak in the Lok Sabha, which includes Deputy Lok Sabha LoP Gaurav Gogoi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Deepender Hooda, Bimol Akoijam, Praniti Shinde, Prashant Padole, Chamala Reddy, and Jyotsna Mahant.

The Winter session of Parliament commenced on December 1 and will continue till December 19.

History of Vande Mataram

Vande Mataram, composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, was first published in the journal Bangadarshan on November 7, 1875. It was first used as a political slogan in August 1905 during anti-partition protests in Calcutta (now Kolkata), promoting the ideas of Swadeshi and boycotting British goods. (ANI)