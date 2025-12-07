A tragic fire at a club in Arpora, Goa, claimed 25 lives, including tourists and staff. AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and PM Narendra Modi expressed condolences, with the PM announcing Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the kin of the deceased.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday expressed grief over the tragic fire at a club in Arpora, Goa, which claimed 25 lives. Kejriwal offered condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, hoping all those affected find strength during this devastating time.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, Kejriwal wrote, "Deeply saddened by the tragic fire incident at Arpora, Goa, that has claimed several precious lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. May all those affected find strength and solace during this devastating time." Deeply saddened by the tragic fire incident at Arpora, Goa, that has claimed several precious lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for speedy recovery of the injured. May all those affected find strength and solace during this devastating time. https://t.co/2yvv0AtHPq — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 7, 2025

Death Toll Rises to 25

The death toll from the massive fire at Birch by Romeo Lane in Arpora, North Goa, has risen to 25, Goa Police said on Sunday. Among the deceased, four have been identified as tourists and 14 as staff members, while the identities of seven victims are yet to be established.

PM Modi Announces Compensation

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased in the fire mishap. The injured will be given Rs 50,000 from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) wrote, "An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF will be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap in Arpora, Goa. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000."

Prime Minister Modi expressed deep grief over the fire mishap in Arpora, calling the incident "deeply saddening." In an X post, PM Modi said, "The fire mishap in Arpora, Goa, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to Goa CM Dr. Pramod Sawant Ji about the situation. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected."

Investigation Underway

The blaze at the club-cum-restaurant was reported at midnight on Sunday, and emergency teams rushed to the scene. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, while authorities worked through the night to bring the situation under control.

Authorities have begun a detailed investigation into the cause of the fire. Officials said efforts are underway to provide medical support to the injured and assistance to the families of those who died.

Earlier, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant ordered an inquiry into the matter. He also extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. (ANI)