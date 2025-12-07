Top climate scientist Professor BN Goswami has been selected for the ANRF Prime Minister Professorship. Nominated by Gauhati University, the award is seen as a recognition of his academic excellence and a boost to the university's research profile.

Professor BN Goswami, a Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar awardee and one of India's most cited climate scientists, has been selected for the ANRF Prime Minister Professorship, a flagship national programme aimed at strengthening research capacity in state universities.

A Recognition of Sustained Excellence

According to the release, the appointment was confirmed by the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) through an official communication issued by its CEO, Dr Shivkumar Kalyanaraman, on December 5. Goswami had been formally nominated for this Professorship by Gauhati University earlier this year. The Professorship, awarded to only a few distinguished scientists across the country, is widely viewed as recognition of sustained academic excellence and national-level scientific contributions.

Goswami has more than 20,000 citations and an h-index of 60, placing him among India's most influential figures in climate and atmospheric sciences. His selection is also being regarded as an important acknowledgement of the rising research profile of Gauhati University and the broader Northeast region.

Milestone for Gauhati University and Northeast

Gauhati University Vice Chancellor Professor Nani Gopal Mahanta said the appointment reflects a clear shift in how research potential in Assam is being recognised at the national level. "This selection adds a significant feather to our cap and showcases Gauhati University's emergence as a major hub of research and development, not only for Assam but for the entire Northeast. Having a scientist of Prof. Goswami's standing at the University will meaningfully strengthen our academic foundations and elevate our research ambitions," he said.

Mahanta added that the Professorship aligns with the institution's long-term academic strategy. "The ANRF programme is designed to place highly accomplished scientists in environments where they can mentor, guide and transform the next generation of researchers. Prof. Goswami's presence at Gauhati University will contribute to a more rigorous and innovation-driven ecosystem for our young scholars," he said.

About the ANRF Prime Minister Professorship

The ANRF Prime Minister Professorship is a five-year initiative that provides a Rs 30 lakh annual fellowship, a Rs 24 lakh research grant and an institutional overhead of Rs 1 lakh. The scheme requires full-time engagement at the host university and is intended for senior, distinguished researchers aged 55 or more who have made significant contributions to their fields.

Previous awardees of the Professorship have been associated with premier national laboratories, science academies and advanced R&D institutions, reflecting the selectivity and prestige of the programme. The inclusion of a recipient from Assam underscores the increasing scientific relevance of universities in the eastern and northeastern regions of the country.

According to the ANRF's communication, procedural steps and documentation for the commencement of the Professorship will be initiated shortly. The appointment is being viewed as a milestone for Gauhati University as it expands its role in research, innovation and scientific leadership in the region. (ANI)