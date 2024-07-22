Goa govt imposes temporary ban on visiting world-famous Dudhsagar waterfalls citing safety concerns

South India has seen heavy rainfall, impacting districts in Karnataka and Maharashtra. Dudhsagar Falls, straddling the Karnataka-Goa border, has gained attention with its majestic flow captured by drone footage. Due to safety concerns from increased water flow, the Goa government has temporarily banned visits, allowing views only via the Konkan Railway.

Despite ongoing disputes between Karnataka and Goa over a multi-purpose project, the falls continue to flow freely, a testament to nature's resilience. Originating from the Mahadayi River, the falls straddle the Karnataka-Goa border and are situated just 80 kilometres from Belgaum in Karnataka. The drone footage also showcases the distant allure of Manjinata, adding to the falls' mystique. Dudhsagar Falls is among the highest waterfalls in India, and its beauty leaves visitors feeling as if they are in paradise.



In light of recent safety concerns, the Goa government has taken measures to protect tourists. The falls, located within Goa's jurisdiction, have seen several tragic accidents due to visitors getting too close to the edge. With the current increase in water flow and continuous rainfall, the risk of such accidents has heightened.

How to visit?

To mitigate these dangers, the Goa government has imposed a temporary ban on visiting Dudhsagar Falls. Effective immediately, the only way to view the falls is via the Konkan Railway, which provides a safe vantage point for tourists. This precautionary step aims to ensure the safety of visitors while still allowing them to enjoy the scenic beauty of Dudhsagar Falls from a safe distance.

