    Goa govt imposes temporary ban on visiting world-famous Dudhsagar waterfalls citing safety concerns

    South India has seen heavy rainfall, impacting districts in Karnataka and Maharashtra. Dudhsagar Falls, straddling the Karnataka-Goa border, has gained attention with its majestic flow captured by drone footage. Due to safety concerns from increased water flow, the Goa government has temporarily banned visits, allowing views only via the Konkan Railway.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 22, 2024, 5:50 PM IST

    South India has experienced substantial rainfall over the past month, leading to disruptions in various districts of Karnataka and Maharashtra. One of the highlights of this monsoon season is the breathtaking Dudhsagar Falls, located on the border of Karnataka and Goa. Recently captured by a drone camera, the waterfall's majestic flow has been making waves on social media.

    Dudhsagar Falls, renowned for its stunning natural beauty, has been in the spotlight as the monsoon season intensifies. This impressive waterfall cascades with such force that it resembles milk flowing over the rocks. Nestled in the Western Ghats, Dudhsagar Falls pours into Varunarbhata, captivating viewers with its grandeur.

    62-year-old Bengaluru tourist goes missing during Dudhsagar jeep excursion, search ops underway

    Despite ongoing disputes between Karnataka and Goa over a multi-purpose project, the falls continue to flow freely, a testament to nature's resilience. Originating from the Mahadayi River, the falls straddle the Karnataka-Goa border and are situated just 80 kilometres from Belgaum in Karnataka. The drone footage also showcases the distant allure of Manjinata, adding to the falls' mystique. Dudhsagar Falls is among the highest waterfalls in India, and its beauty leaves visitors feeling as if they are in paradise.

    WATCH: Video of trekkers made to do sit-ups for violating rules at Dudhsagar Falls goes viral

    In light of recent safety concerns, the Goa government has taken measures to protect tourists. The falls, located within Goa's jurisdiction, have seen several tragic accidents due to visitors getting too close to the edge. With the current increase in water flow and continuous rainfall, the risk of such accidents has heightened.

    How to visit?

    To mitigate these dangers, the Goa government has imposed a temporary ban on visiting Dudhsagar Falls. Effective immediately, the only way to view the falls is via the Konkan Railway, which provides a safe vantage point for tourists. This precautionary step aims to ensure the safety of visitors while still allowing them to enjoy the scenic beauty of Dudhsagar Falls from a safe distance.

    Last Updated Jul 22, 2024, 5:50 PM IST
