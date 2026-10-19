Arvind Kejriwal slammed the Centre after a firing incident involving Tiger Shroff, accusing it of protecting gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The actor was unhurt, but two were injured. Mumbai Police has formed 15 teams to investigate the attack.

Kejriwal Slams Centre Over Firing Incident

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday criticised the Centre over the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, questioning its handling of crime and security. In a post on X, Kejriwal alleged that the Centre had provided facilities to a gangster to carry out criminal activities.

“They can't even manage law and order in their own states. They've made the country's biggest gangster their son-in-law (Lawrence Bishnoi) and given him every facility to commit crimes not just in India but all over the world,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal warned that voting for the party would amount to inviting the gangster in Punjab.

“And tomorrow these people will come to Punjab to lecture on law and order. The people of Punjab know that voting for them would be like inviting their son-in-law to Punjab,” he added.

Details of Firing at Tiger Shroff's Vehicle

According to the police, three to four rounds were fired at the actor's car as he was leaving a ground in his vehicle. A large crowd had gathered at the location to see him when the firing took place from within the crowd.

The actor escaped without being hit by any bullets, while police continue to investigate the incident and establish the circumstances surrounding the firing.

Two people were injured in the firing, including Tiger Shroff's driver, Firdaus, who sustained a gunshot wound to his left arm.

Eyewitness Recounts Attack

Eyewitness Rakesh Kumar, an autorickshaw driver, recounted what he witnessed during the incident while speaking to ANI.

"I drive a rickshaw here in Mumbai... I arrived around 7:00 PM to take my vehicle out... There were three individuals involved: one was on a motorcycle, while two others were standing outside - one near the gate, and another positioned slightly ahead of it. When the shooting began, one person opened fire from the front, targeting the specific seat where Tiger Shroff was sitting... another person, the one near the gate, fired a shot that struck the driver in the hand. It happened around 7:00 PM...," Rakesh shared.

Mumbai Police Forms 15 Teams for Investigation

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police have formed 15 teams to investigate the incident.

A case has been registered against three unidentified individuals in connection with the firing incident involving Bollywood star Tiger Shroff, son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act, as per Mumbai Police.

Police investigation is underway to establish the identity of the accused. Further details are awaited. (ANI)