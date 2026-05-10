The Goa Congress organised a bike rally in South Goa to celebrate victories in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. In Kerala, the UDF won 63 of 140 seats, defeating the LDF. In Tamil Nadu, Congress will support the new TVK government led by actor Vijay.

The Goa Congress Committee on Sunday organised a massive bike rally across South Goa to celebrate the Congress party's electoral victories in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. During the rally, Congress workers and supporters gathered outside the residence of Digambar Kamat in Margao, where slogans were raised amid high enthusiasm and celebration.

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UDF Triumphs in Kerala

In Keralam Congress-led UDF defeated the incumbent LDF government by winning 63 out of 140 seats in state elections. The Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led LDF secured 26 seats, while the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) won 22 seats, marking the exit of the incumbent LDF administration in the state. Although anti-incumbency against the 10-year-old LDF government was widely expected, the scale of the UDF's lead has still drawn attention.

In 2021, the LDF expanded its dominance, winning 99 seats, marking a historic consecutive re-election for Pinarayi Vijayan. The CPI(M) increased its tally to 62 seats, while the CPI secured 17. The UDF's performance declined further, dropping to 41 seats, with the Congress winning 21 and the IUML 15. The BJP, despite contesting widely, failed to win any seats in that election.

Generational Shift in UDF Leadership

A UDF victory this time would also signal a generational shift in Keralam politics, as the party moves forward without stalwarts like K Karunakaran and Oommen Chandy. Leadership within the alliance is now centred around figures such as V D Satheesan, who has been a prominent voice against the LDF government.

Congress Backs New Government in Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, in Keralam Congress extends support with five MLAs in the formation of the TVK government. Actor-turned-politician officially took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at a grand ceremony held in Chennai today. The event marked a significant turning point in the State's political landscape.

However, Vijay couldn't attain majority on its own and was later offered support by Congress (5), CPI-M (2), CPI (2), VCK (2) and IUML (2), which were earlier the allies of Secular Progressive Alliance led by DMK. (ANI)