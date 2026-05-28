Goa CM Pramod Sawant and his family met PM Narendra Modi in what he termed an 'emotional' moment, citing his father's Jan Sangh past. Sawant also chaired a State Disaster Management Authority meeting to review monsoon preparedness for 2026.

Goa CM's 'Emotional' Meeting with PM Modi

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Seva Teertha along with his family, describing the meeting as a privileged and emotional moment.

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In a post on X, Sawant said the visit was especially significant for his family, recalling his father's long association with social work through the Jan Sangh movement. He wrote, "Delighted and privileged to call on the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji along with my family at Seva Teertha."

Highlighting the emotional aspect of the meeting, he added, "Especially emotional for my Pappa, who began his journey of social work through the Jan Sangh and has carried that spirit of seva forward all his life." Expressing gratitude, Sawant further said PM Modi continues to inspire party workers across the country. He added, "Heartfelt gratitude to Hon'ble PM for continuing to inspire crores of Karyakartas in the service of the nation."

Monsoon Preparedness 2026 Reviewed

Earlier, Sawant chaired a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on May 18 to review Monsoon Preparedness 2026 in the state in the presence of senior officials, Collectors, Indian Coast Guard and Heads of Departments.

Sawant reviewed preparedness measures at the State, District and Taluka levels and ensured that all Emergency Operation Centres and Control Rooms are fully operational and will function 24x7 during the monsoon season. During the meeting, the CM also informed about dangerous hoardings, desilting of drains and water bodies, monitoring flood & landslide-prone areas, strengthening emergency communication systems, stocking essential medicines and supplies, and ensuring readiness of rescue teams and equipment. Sawant has directed all departments to work in close coordination to ensure that no life is lost due to any disaster. He emphasised installation of warning signboards at accident-prone zones, action against dilapidated buildings, ban on swimming in abandoned mining pits, and effective utilisation of Aapada Mitra volunteers along with NCC, NSS, Scouts and Guides during emergencies. (ANI)