The Jannati Darwaza at Ajmer's Khwaja Gharib Nawaz Dargah was opened at 4 am for Eid al-Adha. Devotees from across India and abroad gathered to offer prayers, with many arriving from border regions like Kashmir, Barmer, and Jaisalmer.

The Jannati Darwaza at the revered Khwaja Gharib Nawaz Dargah in Rajasthan's Ajmer was opened at 4 am on Thursday on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, drawing devotees from across India who gathered to offer prayers and seek blessings at the shrine. Large crowds thronged the Ajmer Sharif Dargah from the early hours of the morning as devotees marked the festival with prayers, devotion and messages of peace and brotherhood.

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Devotees Arrive From Far and Wide

Speaking to ANI, Ajmer Sharif Dargah Khadem Daulat Chishti said devotees from different parts of the country and overseas visit the shrine with deep faith on the occasion. "Devotees from far and wide, from across India and abroad, gather here with deep reverence. They pass through the doors to offer their prayers and pay their respects," Chishti said.

Another Khadem of the shrine, Jishan Chishti, said people from border areas, including Barmer, Jaisalmer and Kashmir, arrived at the Dargah to participate in the celebrations. "On this day of Eid, specifically, people from the border regions of Barmer, Jaisalmer, and Kashmir arrive at the shrine of Garib Nawaz, bringing with them their deep devotion. Just as the Hajj rituals concluded yesterday, today a gathering of devotees, united by love and brotherhood, has assembled here," he said.

TN Chief Minister Extends Greetings

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay also extended greetings on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha and described the festival as a reminder of humanity and noble values.

In a message shared on X, Vijay said, "On the occasion of Bakrid, the festival of sacrifice, I extend my heartfelt and loving greetings to all my Islamic brothers and sisters." He said Bakrid symbolises "faith in God, sacrifice, compassion, sharing, and humanitarianism" and urged people to share joy with the poor and underprivileged while promoting communal harmony and equality in society.

About Eid Al-Adha

Eid Al-Adha, also known as the festival of sacrifice, commemorates Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice in obedience to God and is observed on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic lunar calendar. (ANI)