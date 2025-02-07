Goa CM flags off special train under Mukhyamantri Dev Darshan Yatra Yojana for Mahakumbh pilgrims

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant flagged off the first pilgrimage train to Prayagraj for Mahakumbh 2025 under the 'Mukhyamantri Dev Darshan Yatra Yojana'. He praised the exceptional arrangements made by UP CM Yogi Adityanath for the event, which is expected to attract over 40 crore people.

Published: Feb 7, 2025, 11:14 AM IST

The organization of Mahakumbh 2025 in Teerthraj Prayagraj is reaching new heights of divinity and grandeur with each passing day. Pilgrims and visitors from across the globe are arriving to witness the sacred gathering. 

In this sequence, Goa Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant flagged off the first pilgrimage train under the state government’s 'Mukhyamantri Dev Darshan Yatra Yojana' on Thursday, sending devotees to Prayagraj for Mahakumbh 2025. He commended the outstanding arrangements for the event, describing it as a monumental organizational feat.

“Mahakumbh 2025 is a globally renowned spiritual event, with more than 40 crore people expected to participate. Organizing such a massive gathering is undoubtedly a challenging task, but UP CM Yogi Adityanath has made exceptional arrangements to ensure its success. We are proud to provide pilgrims from Goa the opportunity to be part of this sacred experience,” said Dr. Pramod Sawant.

During his address, CM Sawant lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of "Heritage Bhi, Vikas Bhi", emphasizing the importance of preserving cultural traditions while working towards national progress.

“We must strive for the development of our country while preserving our rich heritage. PM Modi Ji has undertaken remarkable efforts in this direction. Our goal is to move towards ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’ by ensuring future generations connect with and appreciate our cultural roots,” he said.

The special train, operated in collaboration with Konkan Railway Corporation Limited, is the first of three trains scheduled to facilitate the pilgrimage to Mahakumbh 2025. Two additional special trains will depart from Madgaon Railway Station at 8 AM on February 13 and February 21, 2025.

Each train will accommodate 1,000 pilgrims, with seats available on a first-come, first-served basis. Eligible passengers between the ages of 18 and 60 years, without any medical conditions, can apply for this pilgrimage.

The flagging-off ceremony was attended by Social Welfare Minister Subhash Phal Dessai, Goa BJP President Damu Naik, and other dignitaries. Pilgrims on board expressed their gratitude to the government for facilitating this once-in-a-lifetime spiritual journey.

Dr. Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa, stated: “I congratulate Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Ji for organizing such a grand Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. Making arrangements for more than 40 crore people is a historic achievement. On behalf of the Goa government, we extend our best wishes to the Uttar Pradesh government for successful execution of this sacred event.”

