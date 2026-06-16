Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel celebrated GNFC's Golden Jubilee, praising its 50-year contribution. He urged the company to expand its projects from ₹7,000 crore to ₹70,000 crore by 2047, aligning with the Viksit Bharat vision.

CM Patel Sets Ambitious 2047 Vision for GNFC

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel presided over the grand celebration of the Golden Jubilee of Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (GNFC), a joint public sector enterprise of the Government of Gujarat, at Narmada Nagar. On this occasion, the Chief Minister stated that GNFC's five decades of success are a unique story of contribution to Gujarat's development, farmers' prosperity, and the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

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Chief Minister called upon the GNFC family to realise its roadmap for making an outstanding contribution to the vision of Viksit and Aatmanirbhar Bharat by 2047 by expanding the company's current projects worth ₹7,000 crore tenfold and taking them to ₹70,000 crore by 2047. He said that the State Government has also prepared the "Viksit Gujarat 2047" roadmap for Viksit Bharat, with a long-term vision for holistic development across six regions.

Describing the coincidence of PM Modi's completing 12 continuous years of good governance and GNFC's Golden Jubilee as a fortunate convergence, the Chief Minister said that under the Prime Minister's leadership, India has rapidly advanced toward becoming the world's third-largest economy over the past 12 years. Referring to the significant contribution of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) in this development journey, he said that the Prime Minister has made PSUs more efficient, transparent, competitive, and profitable through a professional approach.

Praise for Social and Environmental Initiatives

The Chief Minister appreciated the establishment of GNFC with the objective of increasing agricultural productivity by providing high-quality fertilisers to farmers, making the country self-reliant in the chemical sector, and promoting economic and social development while preserving the environment. He also praised GNFC's Neem Project, under which neem seed oil is used for neem-coating urea, and organic products are manufactured from neem oil.

Under this project, GNFC has linked rural women's self-help groups to neem seed collection activities, economically empowering more than 4.50 lakh women. The Chief Minister congratulated the GNFC management for this remarkable initiative and for launching the ambitious "50 Viksit Villages - Vision 2047" program for the holistic development of 50 villages in Bharuch district.

Inauguration of New Projects

As part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations, the Chief Minister inaugurated Namo Vadvan, the Miyawaki Forest, and the Oxygen Park at Narmada Nagar Township. He also inaugurated the Community Science Centre and released a coffee-table book chronicling GNFC's 50-year journey of success.

GNFC Chairman Outlines Roadmap for Future Growth

On the occasion of GNFC's Golden Jubilee celebrations, GNFC Chairman and Chief Secretary of Gujarat, Manoj Kumar Das, recalled his visit to GNFC during the "Gujarat Darshan Tour" when he was appointed as a civil servant in Gujarat in 1991. Emphasising GNFC's proud journey, he stated that the company has achieved progress far beyond the vision of its earlier years. He credited this historic success to the efforts of approximately 2,73,000 shareholders, all officers and employees, suppliers, and the countless workers--both large and small--who contributed through design, contracting, and labour to the company's development.

Presenting the roadmap for Vision 2047 and future plans, he stated that all Gujarat Government companies have approved the "Vision 2047" document. Currently, GNFC has projects worth approximately ₹7,000 crore under implementation. He further stated that in the future, the company will move forward in line with global trends with the objectives of Consolidation, Expansion, and Diversification.

He also noted that GNFC has spent approximately ₹200 crore under CSR initiatives in sectors such as education, healthcare, and nutrition. As a reflection of this commitment, the company has resolved to adopt around 50 villages in Bharuch district and transform them into developed villages under the "Viksit Bharat " mission. Speaking about the new Industrial Policy and self-reliance, he stated that the new liberal Industrial Policy announced by CM Patel provides incentives ranging from 25% to 30%. This will significantly enhance the viability of GNFC's projects and help achieve the Vision 2047 targets ahead of schedule.

GNFC Managing Director Rajkumar Beniwal welcomed the gathering through his address and presented detailed information on GNFC's continued progress and future-oriented plans.

On this occasion, Minister of State for Water Supply Department Ishwarbhai Patel, Member of Parliament Mansukh Vasava, District Panchayat President Dimpal Raj, MLA Ramesh Mistry, MLA Devkishordas Swami, Arunsinh Rana, Ritesh Vasava, District Collector Navnath Gavhane, GNFC Independent Director Ajay Khare, along with shareholders, officers, employees, suppliers, and other invitees were present. (ANI)