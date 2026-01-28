PM Narendra Modi met global energy CEOs at India Energy Week, who praised India's growth and policy stability. The PM highlighted vast investment opportunities, including $100B in exploration and $30B in Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with CEOs of the global energy sector as part of the ongoing India Energy Week (IEW) 2026, at his residence at Lok Kalyan Marg on Wednesday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

CEOs Express Confidence in India's Growth Trajectory

During the interaction, the CEOs expressed strong confidence in India's growth trajectory. They conveyed their keen interest in expanding and deepening their business presence in India, citing policy stability, reform momentum, and long-term demand visibility.

Welcoming the CEOs, the Prime Minister said that these roundtables have emerged as a key platform for industry-government alignment. He emphasized that direct feedback from global industry leaders helps refine policy frameworks, address sectoral challenges more effectively, and strengthen India's position as an attractive investment destination.

India's Economic Momentum and Investment Potential

Highlighting India's robust economic momentum, Prime Minister stated that India is advancing rapidly towards becoming the world's third-largest economy and will play a decisive role in the global energy demand-supply balance.

Prime Minister drew attention to significant investment opportunities in India's energy sector. He highlighted an investment potential of around USD 100 billion in exploration and production, citing investor-friendly policy reforms introduced by the government. He also underscored the USD 30 billion opportunity in Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG). In addition, he outlined large-scale opportunities across the broader energy value chain, including gas-based economy, refinery-petrochemical integration, and maritime and shipbuilding.

Call for Global Collaboration and Partnership

Prime Minister observed that while the global energy landscape is marked by uncertainty, it also presents immense opportunity. He called for innovation, collaboration, and deeper partnerships, reiterating that India stands ready as a reliable and trusted partner across the entire energy value chain.

The high-level roundtable saw participation from 27 CEOs and senior corporate dignitaries representing leading global and Indian energy companies and institutions, including TotalEnergies, BP, Vitol, HD Hyundai, HD KSOE, Aker, LanzaTech, Vedanta, International Energy Forum (IEF), Excelerate, Wood Mackenzie, Trafigura, Staatsolie, Praj, ReNew, and MOL, among others.

The interaction was also attended by Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri and the Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Shri Suresh Gopi and senior officials of the Ministry. (ANI)