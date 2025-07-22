Gopinath's contributions to international finance and macroeconomics at the IMF, particularly during challenging global crises, were lauded by IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. She had served as a visiting professor at Harvard in 2005.

New Delhi: International Monetary Fund Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath has announced that she will return to academics and rejoin Harvard University as a professor in the Economics Department. The Harvard Gazette revealed that Gopinath will be joining the Harvard faculty this fall, following her return from a long-term public service leave of absence.



"I now return to my roots in academia," said Gopinath in a post on X. "I look forward to continuing to push the research frontier in international finance and macroeconomics to address global challenges, and to training the next generation of economists," she wrote.



Gopinath first arrived on Harvard Campus as a visiting professor in 2005. Beginning September 1, she will assume the newly created position of Gregory and Ania Coffey Professor of Economics at Harvard, with a new slate of course offerings available next spring. Gopinath served first as Chief Economist from 2019 to 2022 and subsequently as First Deputy Managing Director (FDMD) from January 2022 until her resignation in August 2025.



David M. Cutler, dean of social science and Otto Eckstein Professor of Applied Economics, said that, “Gita's academic work has fundamentally shaped our understanding of exchange rates, international capital flows, and the global financial architecture.” Cutler further added, "Having her back strengthens our standing as a top university for international macroeconomics. She is also an exceptional teacher and intellectual partner. We can't wait to welcome her home."



According to The Harvard Gazette, Gita Gopinath, as chief economist, directed the IMF's research department and was responsible for its "World Economic Outlook" publication, which helps guide economic policy decisions across countries. She also co-authored a pandemic plan that hastened global cooperation on COVID-19 vaccine access and spearheaded an "Integrated Policy Framework" that now underpins the IMF's policy advice to countries on their response to international capital flows.



IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva also commended Gita's work. Georgieva said, "[Gita's] analytical rigour was paired with practical policy advice to the membership during an especially challenging period, which included the pandemic, wars, the cost-of-living crisis, and major shifts in the global trading system."