Union Minister Giriraj Singh criticized Sonia Gandhi, dismissing Congress's return to power. Congress leaders defended Gandhi, alleging BJP's interference with the Constitution and government agencies.

Giriraj Singh Criticizes Sonia Gandhi

Union Minister Giriraj Singh, on Saturday, in a blistering attack on Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, advised her to forget Congress' return to power in India, adding that the party hasn't held power in nine different States for the last 40 years. Criticising Gandhi, Singh said that she has grown "weary" from trying to launch her son and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi. He further added that she lived without citizenship in the country for twelve years and even allegedly cast a vote.

"Sonia Gandhi, may God grant you a long life. You have grown weary from trying to 'launch' your son. You speak of democracy? You should be ashamed. You lived in this country for 12 years without citizenship, and it is alleged that you even cast a vote. Questions are also being raised regarding your son's citizenship," he said. Asserting that Congress will never return to power in the country, Singh said, "Abandon these ambitions. Forget about a return in 10 years; the Congress will never return to power in this country. You haven't held power in nine different states for the last 40 years."

Allegations of Civil War Incitement

He further alleged that the Gandhi family is trying to incite a civil war in India, noting that it will never happen. "Sonia Gandhi, from the very Congress party that imposed the Emergency and silenced the voices of the people, is talking about democracy. You and your son are trying to incite a civil war in India; that ambition, too, will never be fulfilled," he said.

Congress Response and Defense

Meanwhile, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge endorsed the concerns raised by Sonia Gandhi to a national daily, 'The Hindu', pointing out that the Constitution has been compromised by the BJP in many ways, using government agencies like the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation Kharge said, "Absolutely! In the World Press Freedom Index, we have come down. From Gen Z to soldiers, on the streets, are protesting. The Constitution has been subverted in many ways, using IT, ED and CBI. They're creating more confusion over reservations. They have taken over the Election Commission of India and are manufacturing mandates in states and at the national level. The system has been compromised by the BJP to benefit them politically; by their own admission, they want to change the Constitution of India."

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari also defended Gandhi’s remarks, asserting that they are firmly rooted in historical fact and current realities. He said that the BJP, since its inception, and before that as the Jan Sangh, orchestrated several attacks on the Constitution, specifically refering to Articles 15 through 25, 26, and 27. "The allegations made are grounded in truth, based on facts, and rooted in history. There is no doubt that the BJP, ever since its inception, or in its earlier form as the Jan Sangh, has directed its most severe attacks at the very provisions of the Constitution that guarantee equal status to all, specifically Articles 15 through 25, 26, and 27," he said. "They have damaged the nation’s economy and undermined its foreign policy. But, above all, the greatest harm the BJP has inflicted upon this country is the destruction of its social fabric," he added.

The remarks came after Sonia Gandhi noted that while democratic rights were curtailed during the 21-month Emergency in 1975, Indira Gandhi recognised the situation, subsequently called for general elections in March 1977, and publicly expressed regret for the excesses committed. (ANI)