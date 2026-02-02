Union Minister Giriraj Singh slammed Rahul Gandhi's 'childish behaviour' and indiscipline during the President's Address. BJP leaders accused him of undermining armed forces and defaming India, leading to repeated Lok Sabha adjournments.

Giriraj Singh Slams Rahul Gandhi's 'Childish Behaviour'

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday slammed Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in Parliament, calling his conduct "childish behaviour" and accusing him of indiscipline during the President's Address, while also reviving the 1962 China issue to counter what he said were attempts to undermine India's armed forces. Giriraj Singh said,"The way Rahul Gandhi is displaying indiscipline, refusing to even obey the Speaker's orders inside the House. How much land did your grandparents give to China in 1962... But for now, you should discuss the president's address today. Only then will the dignity of the LoP be maintained. This is childish behaviour."

Accusations of Defaming India

Singh also accused the Congress leader of attempting to defame India internationally and undermine the bravery of the armed forces. "Either they have come here with the intention of saying things that will defame India globally and undermine the bravery of the armed forces. We never raised this issue in the House. But today I ask: how much land did Nehru give in 1962, where, on which borders, and what did you discuss with the Chinese Embassy? You should tell us that you did not trust India's Foreign Minister," he said.

He further added, "Rahul Gandhi disrespected the house...He should also have spoken about the conversations he had at the Chinese Embassy..."

Lok Sabha Disrupted Over Remarks on China

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut echoed similar concerns, accusing Rahul Gandhi of creating chaos inside Parliament and violating established rules. "Inside, all the rules are being violated, and chaos is being created. He is quoting from a book that hasn't even been published because maybe its authenticity is questionable... What a huge crime this is. But he doesn't care at all. He doesn't care about the Parliament or Parliamentarians. He created this ruckus for an hour," she told reporters.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha witnessed repeated disruptions on Monday and was adjourned for the day amid a prolonged stalemate over Rahul Gandhi's insistence on speaking about a specific matter pertaining to the standoff with China during border tensions in 2020 while referring to a report citing an unpublished memoir of former Army Chief General MM Naravane.

Speaker Rules Against Citing Unpublished Material

BJP members strongly objected to Rahul Gandhi's remarks, saying he was speaking outside the rules of the House. The House, which began discussion on the motion of thanks on the President's Address, was adjourned first till 3 pm, then till 4 pm, and later for the day.

Speaker Om Birla ruled that Gandhi should not make references to the unpublished book or article. When the House reconvened at 3 pm, the Speaker urged the Leader of the Opposition to proceed without mentioning the material, stressing that the House functions according to established rules.

Ministers Condemn 'Arrogance'

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused Rahul Gandhi of trying to demoralise the armed forces. "Our party initiated the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address. All of us were seated to hear the speech of LoP Rahul Gandhi. But right from the beginning, Rahul Gandhi flouted rules and started quoting from a book whose publication and authenticity of a book is not clearly mentioned. Defence Minister and all of us said that the House will function as per rules and one should speak as per rules...One cannot challenge the Chair. Even after the ruling of the Lok Sabha Speaker, Rahul Gandhi kept repeating the same mistake...He wasted half an hour, violated rules and kept saying the same thing. He started speaking on the China border...Can the Congress party bring back the landmass that was captured by China in 1959 and 1962?... Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the nation," he said.

"If someone is born in a known family, are they above the Parliament? Are they above the rules? India is a democratic nation and functions as per rules...Rahul Gandhi doesn't follow any rules. He considers himself above Parliament. Senior Congress leaders got up and started clapping...Rahul Gandhi should use his brain and make his MPs understand to follow the rules. That is my request to him. He should apologise for the sin of Congress with respect to the China border," he added.

Amid Rahul Gandhi's insistence on delivering his intended remarks, Rijiju said the House should also deliberate on "what should be done with a member who doesn't obey the Speaker's ruling in Lok Sabha." Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also urged the Chair to prevent the Congress leader from making such references. (ANI)