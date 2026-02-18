Union Minister Giriraj Singh accused WB CM Mamata Banerjee of acting like 'Tughlaq' and 'Aurangzeb', suppressing Hindus and engaging in appeasement politics. The attack followed Banerjee's own remarks calling the Election Commission a 'Tughlaki commission'.

Giriraj Singh Accuses Mamata of Appeasement, Authoritarianism

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of acting in an authoritarian manner and engaging in appeasement politics. Responding to Banerjee's recent remarks against the Election Commission of India, Singh alleged that the West Bengal Chief Minister was issuing "Tughlaqi decrees" and suppressing "Hindus like Aurangzeb." "Mamata Banerjee is herself acting like Tughlaq and not only issues Tughlaqi decrees but is also suppressing Hindus like Aurangzeb and wants to come to power on the strength of Bangladeshi Muslims, but now the Hindus of Bengal have awakened and those who call her 'Sherni', she is not 'Sherni', she is a traitor to the country, who honors Bangladeshi Muslims and wants to turn Bengal into Bangladesh. She has given birth to traitors like Humayun, who want to build Babri Masjid. If Mamata Banerjee doesn't want it, the foundation stone would not have been laid there. Mamata Banerjee should not play a double game," he said while speaking to reporters.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Banerjee Calls Poll Panel 'Tughlaki Commission'

Earlier today, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attacked the Election Commission, alleging that it was interfering in state matters and threatening officials and said that any attempt to "kill democracy" by anyone would be met with a "befitting reply."

The Chief Minister called the poll panel "Tughlaki commission" and alleged that state government officers were being harassed. Addressing a press conference, Banerjee accused the poll body of overreach and harassment. "The ECI is interfering in every state matter. They're threatening."

"We will follow the rules. But this is a Tughlaki commission. If you cross the boundary, then the people will reply with a sixer," Banerjee said. She alleged that common citizens were also facing harassment. "They are harassing common people. If steps are taken against the EROs against the complainants from the BJP, then why will there be no action against the ECI?" she asked.

Banerjee claimed that the BJP-led government would not remain in power beyond 2026. "After 2026, the Central government will lose power. If anyone wants to kill democracy, then I will give a befitting reply. If needed, I will take this worldwide," she said.

"Whoever is threatening the officers, I would like to remind them that the ECI can't do anything without the rules. You will be finished. I am not blaming everyone from the commission, but I don't like this Mohammad Bin Tughlaq. They're like a washing machine, washing away the democratic rights," she alleged. The Trinamool Congress leader said she is prepared for any consequences. "I am ready to go to jail, if you want to kill me, then kill me. I am ready to sacrifice anything for the people. We have all the evidence with us, will expose everyone," she said. (ANI)