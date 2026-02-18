GIFT City and AJNIFM have partnered to strengthen India's financial talent pipeline. The MoU focuses on capacity building, academic engagement, and knowledge exchange in international finance and FinTech to support the IFSC ecosystem.

In a strategic move to strengthen India's financial sector talent pipeline, Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Arun Jaitley National Institute of Financial Management (AJNIFM) to collaborate on capacity building, academic engagement, and knowledge exchange in international finance, governance, and financial technology under the aegis of the GIFT International FinTech Institute. The partnership is designed to align advanced financial education with the evolving requirements of India's only International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) ecosystem at GIFT City.

A Strategic Partnership

AJNIFM, an autonomous institution under the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, brings extensive experience in policy-oriented finance education and capacity building, including training officers from key government financial and accounts services and delivering postgraduate and executive programmes in finance, management, and public policy. This institutional strength complements GIFT City's rapidly expanding financial services ecosystem and enhances the applied orientation of the collaboration, according to a release.

Industry Immersion Programme Launched

As part of the MoU, a five-day Industry Immersion Programme for second-year MBA students of AJNIFM commenced at GIFT City. The programme offers exposure to regulatory frameworks, cross-border financial services, digital finance innovations, capital market operations, and institutional strategies that underpin GIFT City's emergence as a global financial hub.

Leadership on the Collaboration

GIFT City's Managing Director & Group CEO, Sanjay Kaul, said, " Our partnership with AJNIFM reflects GIFT City's continued commitment to advancing industry-academia collaboration and strengthening capacity building in international financial services and FinTech. Through initiatives such as the Industry Immersion Programme, we aim to nurture skilled professionals equipped to contribute meaningfully to India's IFSC ecosystem and global financial markets."

As per the release, AJNIFM's Director Praveen Kumar said, " This collaboration with GIFT City establishes a strategic partnership to co-design and deliver advanced postgraduate education in finance and governance. The cooperation will foster faculty and student exchanges, deepen collaborative learning, and enable both institutions to further strengthen their expertise in finance and governance."

Future Framework and Talent Development

The MoU also provides a framework for joint research, executive education, faculty exchanges, and knowledge platforms, reinforcing GIFT City's focus on talent development and innovation as it expands its role in global finance and FinTech. (ANI)