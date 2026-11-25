A Ghaziabad businessman discovered that he was being slowly poisoned after a medical check-up revealed toxic levels of lead in his body. His wife was arrested by Indirapuram police for allegedly attempting to kill him, their son and his nephew.

A routine medical check-up reportedly exposed an alleged slow-poisoning plot in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, where a businessman and his family members were allegedly being given lead over a period of time. His wife, identified as Renu Bhatnagar, was arrested by Indirapuram police for allegedly attempting to kill her husband, son and nephew to gain control of the family's wealth.

According to the police, the accused was allegedly motivated by her husband's travel agency, valued at around Rs 5-6 crore, and a Rs 2 crore life insurance policy for which she was the nominee. The case came to light after Sushil Kumar Bhatnagar, a resident of Vasundhara in Ghaziabad, began falling ill frequently. His son Vansh Bhatnagar and nephew Dev Bhatnagar also reportedly suffered from unexplained health problems.

Ghaziabad Businessman Suspects Slow Poisoning After Health Check-Up

The alleged poisoning came to light when Sushil decided to undergo a medical examination after repeatedly falling ill. His reports reportedly showed toxic levels of lead in his body, raising suspicions that he was being poisoned.

On September 24, Sushil approached the Indirapuram police and filed a complaint against his wife, Renu, and her family members. He alleged that they were jointly trying to poison him, his son and his nephew with the intention of killing them.

Following his complaint, police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and formed a team to investigate the allegations and trace the accused.

Wife Allegedly Targeted Husband For Rs 8 Crore Wealth

During questioning, Renu allegedly told police that her husband owned a travel agency worth around Rs 5-6 crore. She also disclosed that he had a life insurance policy worth Rs 2 crore, with her named as the nominee.

According to the police account of her questioning, she got greedy and believed that she would inherit her husband's wealth after his death, reported ABP news.

Driven by this alleged motive, she admitted to giving slow poison to her husband and others with the intention of killing them, police said.

Lead was allegedly used to poison the family members through their food. The allegations also name the accused's family members, whose possible involvement is being examined.

Indirapuram Police Arrest Renu Bhatnagar

The Ghaziabad Police said Renu Bhatnagar, wife of Sushil Kumar Bhatnagar, was arrested by the Indirapuram police in connection with the case.

The police said further investigation was underway to establish the circumstances of the alleged poisoning and determine whether other people were involved in the conspiracy.