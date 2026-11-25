West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari visited Cooch Behar to address the Rajbanshi community's land grievances, promising to investigate alleged illegal land transfers under previous regimes and consider official recognition for the Rajbanshi language.

Cooch Behar (West Bengal) [India], November 26 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has alleged that the former CPI(M)-led government used the Land Reforms Act to transfer land belonging to the Rajbanshi community to Bangladeshi infiltrators. He also assured that his government would review the community's demands, including Eighth Schedule recognition for the Rajbanshi language. After meeting the representatives of the Rajbanshi community at Lansdowne Hall in Cooch Behar, Adhikari said the community had raised several demands and expressed concerns over the loss of their land and blamed the CPI(M) government for their losses. “During the meeting, several representatives expressed their anguish over how their families, who once owned large tracts of land in the region, have gradually lost ownership of most of those properties. They said that the original inhabitants, who had been living here for generations, have been deprived of their land. The CPI(M) is mainly responsible for this. In the name of land reform through the Barga Act, the CPI(M) took away the land of the Kulbasis (Adibasi or tribal) and handed over a large amount of land to illegal Muslim infiltrators who came from Bangladesh. These things cannot be reversed now, but whatever needs to be done in the future will certainly be done,” Adhikari said.

The Bengal CM met with the representatives of the community with them at Lansdowne Hall to hear their demands and respond to them. “Earlier, I had a meeting with the Rajbanshi community at Uttar Kanya and had tea with them while listening to them. Today, I held a meeting with them at Lansdowne Hall. I listened to them. I also tried to give them appropriate answers,” he said. The Chief Minister said the state government would examine the demands raised by the community, including official recognition for the Rajbanshi language. “Since 2019, the Rajbanshis have stood with Narendra Modi. They have several demands. Never before in the state’s cabinet have there been so many Rajbanshi representatives. As we had announced in our Sankalp Patra, we will examine their demands, including granting the Rajbanshi language the status of the Eighth Schedule, and other demands,” Adhikari said. He also instructed Cooch Behar district Police Superintendent Manish Joshi to trace “one by one” the Muslim immigrants who had allegedly entered the Cooch Behar district illegally from Bangladesh and send them back. “Illegal Muslim infiltrators from Bangladesh have to be identified and traced, one by one, in this district. They must be sent back through the same routes they used to enter. They have to be driven out,” he said. He also said that Hindus coming from Bangladesh should not be treated as infiltrators, as they had crossed the border to escape religious persecution and save their lives. “Those Hindus who have come from across the border are not infiltrators. They are refugees. They have come here to protect their religion and save their lives. They must be given shelter,” Adhikari said. (ANI)