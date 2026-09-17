A school van carrying children in Ghaziabad's Vijay Nagar lost control, crashed through a tree, and dropped five feet onto a service lane. Fortunately, the vehicle did not overturn, and locals quickly rescued all occupants without any injuries. Police are currently investigating the cause of the accident using viral CCTV footage.

A school van carrying children met with an alarming accident in Ghaziabad's Vijay Nagar area on Thursday morning after the vehicle reportedly went out of control, struck and broke a tree, and dropped around five feet onto a service lane. The incident happened close to DAV School in Vijay Nagar at approximately 7:30 in the morning. The van avoided overturning despite the impact and abrupt descent, averting a potentially far more dangerous collision.

The kids inside the school van reportedly cried out for aid as soon as the car skidded off the road, causing fear.

When they heard the disturbance, people nearby hurried to the location. When the collision happened, a bystander who was strolling nearby was just a few feet from the vehicle. He hurried back to assist the occupants after first fleeing to dodge the falling car.

The kids and others inside the vehicle were able to escape when the man opened the window. A number of locals joined the rescue attempt and assisted everyone in safely exiting the car.

Thankfully, the crash did not injure any children, drivers, or other occupants. Additionally, the driver was considered to be safe. After landing in the service lane, the vehicle did not flip over. Rather, it broke through the tree and fell straight down, which officials think prevented further casualties.

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Police are looking into how the school vehicle lost control, according to Vijay Nagar SHO Dharampal Singh. The incident's precise cause is still unknown. The facts surrounding the collision, including how the car went off course and ended up on the lower service road, are being investigated by the authorities.

The school vehicle lost control and crashed through the roadside tree before landing on the service lane below, according to CCTV footage of the event that has recently surfaced.

The video shows how fast everything happened and how barely the pedestrian in the vicinity escaped being hit by the car. Now that the CCTV footage has gone viral, internet users are relieved that no children were hurt.