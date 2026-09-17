J&K LG Manoj Sinha marked PM Modi's 76th birthday by launching a month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' and visiting a children's hospital. In West Bengal, BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya offered prayers at Dakshineswar Kali Temple for the PM.

Celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha marked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday on Thursday, announcing a month long series of celebratory programmes planned by the Government of India across the country. He visited Children's Hospital in Bemina in Srinagar to celebrate the birthday of PM Modi with children and distributed gifts among the kids admitted in the hospital.

He also visited Palaash And Pareesh Child Care Home and launched 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'/ 12 Service Programmes Across J&K from 17th September to 17th October. Speaking on the occasion, Sinha said, "Today is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. It has been nearly 25 years since he first assumed leadership responsibilities in public office. To mark the occasion, the Government of India has planned a month-long series of programs, with various events being organised throughout the month."

The LG also spoke about interacting with children in Jammu and Kashmir as part of the day's celebrations. "Today, we also interacted with children in Jammu and Kashmir, and it was wonderful to meet them. I would like to appeal to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to participate actively in the programs and celebrate the occasion with joy and enthusiasm," he said.

Prayers in West Bengal

Meanwhile, in Kolkata, West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya visited the Dakshineswar Kali Temple to offer prayers on the occasion of the Prime Minister's birthday.

Speaking at the temple, Bhattacharya referred to the significance of the Bhavatarini Temple, noting that Modi had visited the shrine to seek blessings at the start of his public life. "This is one of the most revered places of worship, the temple of Maa Bhavatarini. When his public life began, he had come here first to seek her blessings. Today, the temple committee here will conduct a special aarti dedicated to the Prime Minister," he said.

The celebrations across Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal form part of the nationwide, month-long series of programmes being organised by the BJP and government bodies to commemorate Prime Minister Modi's 76th birthday.