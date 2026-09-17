AAP leader Manish Sisodia said people in Punjab are happy with the Bhagwant Mann government and want it back, while Goa and Gujarat seek change. He also alleged the BJP manipulated votes in Delhi and the govt hiked UPI fees under Trump's pressure.

AAP eyes upcoming elections after PAC reconstitution

AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Thursday said people in Punjab were happy with the work done by the Bhagwant Mann government and wanted to bring it back to power, while people in Goa and Gujarat were seeking change. Sisodia was speaking after the first meeting of the reconstituted AAP Political Affairs Committee (PAC), with Arvind Kejriwal appointed as its convener and new members inducted.

“The AAP’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC) was reconstituted, with Arvind Kejriwal appointed as the Convener and new members inducted. In the first meeting of this new PAC, the discussion began with the unexpected victory in Baran, Rajasthan, and the way the people there rejected the BJP’s policies—creating hope that a viable alternative to the BJP is emerging, something people are actively seeking,” Sisodia said.

He said the PAC also discussed preparations for the upcoming elections in Punjab, Goa and Gujarat.

'Punjab happy with Mann govt'

“We are fully prepared for the Punjab elections. People are very happy with the work done by Bhagwant Mann’s government and want to bring it back to power; they want to see Bhagwant Mann as Chief Minister again,” Sisodia said.

He further alleged that if Mann did not remain Chief Minister, the “old parties” would return to power, accusing them of spreading the drug menace, looting public funds, dishonesty regarding employment and “robbing traders”.

Sisodia alleges UPI fees imposed under Trump's pressure

The PAC also discussed the issue of UPI. Sisodia alleged that people across the country felt cheated by the government’s decision regarding UPI and claimed the move was taken under pressure from US President Donald Trump.

“People across the country feel cheated by the government’s decision regarding UPI—a move made under pressure from Trump—which will now require them to pay extra fees to spend their own money,” he said. Sisodia further alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the decision under Trump’s pressure.

Allegations of vote manipulation in Delhi polls

Another issue discussed at the meeting was a media report concerning alleged manipulation of votes through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) during the last Delhi Assembly elections.

“We have yet to see how the Election Commission will take cognizance of this matter,” Sisodia said. He alleged that the BJP had played a “game” involving SIR and fake votes during the last Delhi Assembly elections. (ANI)