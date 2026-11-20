Meerut police arrested three men, Danish, Shahrukh, and Asmat, after a dramatic late-night chase and firefight. The accused confessed to stealing an idol and other religious items from a local temple in the Partapur area.

Three Arrested in Meerut After Police Chase and Exchange of Fire

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh police apprehended three men following a late-night chase and exchange of fire on Thursday, officials said. The accused later confessed to a recent theft at a temple in the Partapur police station area.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Danish, Shahrukh, and Asmat. Meerut Circle Officer (CO) Ram Prakash said that a police team was conducting routine night checks on November 19 when they spotted three individuals approaching on a motorcycle. When officers signalled for the riders to stop, the accused opened fire on the police team and attempted to flee. The motorcycle of the accused individuals slipped as the officials pursued them, leading to their arrest. Two of them sustained injuries.

"On November 19, 2026, the police were conducting checks during the night. During this, three individuals were seen approaching on a motorcycle. When the police signalled for them to stop, they did not comply; instead, they opened fire on the police team and attempted to flee. The police pursued them, during which the individuals slipped and fell. The police surrounded and apprehended them. Two of them sustained injuries. Upon questioning, they identified themselves as Danish, Shahrukh, and Asmat," he said.

Upon interrogation, the accused confessed to their involvement in the recent burglary at a Shiva temple under the Partapur police jurisdiction, where items including an idol, a sacred kalash, and a battery were stolen. The accused further revealed that they were on their way to retrieve the stolen religious artefacts from a hiding spot.

"During interrogation, they confessed to being responsible for the recent theft at a temple in the Partapur police station area, where items such as a battery, a kalash, and an idol were stolen, and stated that they were on their way to retrieve the stolen goods they had hidden," he said.