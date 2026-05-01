After a major fire in an Indirapuram society, the Ghaziabad administration has ordered a week-long safety survey of all high-rise buildings to strengthen disaster preparedness and will take strict action against any building regulation violations.

Following a massive fire at Gaur Green Avenue in Abhay Khand society, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad district administration on Thursday said it will conduct a detailed safety survey of high-rise buildings across the city within a week, after which corrective measures will be taken to strengthen disaster preparedness.

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District Magistrate Ravinder Kumar Mandar said the administration has intensified its focus on fire safety compliance and urban disaster management following the incident. "A detailed safety survey report is expected within seven days, after which corrective measures will be implemented," Mandar said, adding that the objective is to improve disaster response systems in a rapidly expanding urban environment. He said the District Disaster Management Committee reviewed recent incidents and preparedness levels in a meeting attended by representatives of 17 departments, including police, municipal corporation, electricity, fire services, and other safety agencies.

Strict Action Against Violations

Mandar further stated that strict action will be taken against violations of building regulations. He said the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has been directed to inspect buildings and cancel permissions where violations are found, especially in cases involving altered approved plans or illegal use of parking spaces that obstruct emergency access. The DM also instructed departments to ensure better coordination during peak summer months, particularly the electricity department, to prevent overloading-related hazards.

Fire Department's Enforcement Actions

Meanwhile, Chief Fire Officer Rahul Kumar, also speaking on Thursday, said multiple enforcement steps are being taken following the fire incident. "We convened a meeting of all departments and issued directives related to fire safety. Special instructions were given to address encroachments, illegal constructions, and to strengthen fire-fighting systems," he said.

He added that inspections have already led to enforcement action in several housing societies. "In the last audit, about 350 societies were checked; 139 received notices for minor deficiencies, while 52 societies faced legal action for repeated non-compliance," Kumar said.

Capacity and Infrastructure Boost

He also highlighted existing fire-fighting capacity in the district, stating that Ghaziabad currently operates 22 fire tenders, including high-capacity vehicles, and more infrastructure is being added.

Authorities said new fire stations will be set up in high-demand zones to improve emergency response time. (ANI)