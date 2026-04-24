The Supreme Court ordered an SIT of three women police officers to probe the alleged rape and murder of a 4-year-old in Ghaziabad. The SIT will also investigate hospitals that denied treatment and police who mishandled the initial probe.

SC Orders All-Women SIT Probe

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising three women police officers to probe the alleged sexual assault and murder of a four-year-old child in Ghaziabad. A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant specified that the SIT will include a woman officer at the level of Commissioner/IG, preferably from the Uttar Pradesh cadre but without roots in the State, a second officer not below the rank of SP or DySP, and a third officer of the rank of DySP or Inspector.

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The SIT is to be notified either today or at the latest by 11 pm by April 25 and will begin its investigation immediately, the Court noted. The Court took the decision keeping in view the "diabolical" nature of the offence and serious concerns raised by the victim's family about the lack of a fair, impartial and empathetic investigation.

Additionally, the Court has directed the SIT to investigate the roles of two private hospitals that allegedly denied medical treatment to the victim child in the golden hour (while she was still alive), along with the authorities who have allegedly mishandled the probe. The Court further directed the SIT to address all grievances raised by the parents, including ensuring the protection of crucial witnesses. It also directed the trial court to keep proceedings in abeyance until the SIT files its supplementary report. The case arises from the alleged rape and murder of a four-year-old child, where the sequence of events and the initial response have come under serious scrutiny.

Court Expresses Doubts on Police Probe

Earlier on April 13, the Supreme Court expressed serious doubts on the bona fide (good intent) of the Ghaziabad police's conduct in investigating a gruesome alleged rape and murder of a four-year-old victim that took place in Ghaziabad's Nandnagri area on March 17. A bench of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Jaoymalya Bagchi verbally remarked that the police have so far shown only reluctance in their probe.

Fresh Chargesheet Filed Amidst Scrutiny

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati representing Ghaziabad police informed the Court that a fresh chargesheet has been filed in the matter by the police where it has invoked the accusations of alleged rape under the BNS (erstwhile IPC) and of aggravated penetrative sexual assault under the POCSO Act in compliance with the Court's earlier order where it had slammed the authorities for their mishandling and indifference in the probe. The ASG also asked the Court if it wanted the Ghaziabad police to carry out further investigation in the matter. However, the Court expressed serious doubts on the police officials' conduct in the matter and stated that it will examine the fresh chargesheet first, and then see what would be a fitting mode of investigation to be carried out in the matter. (ANI)