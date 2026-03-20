In Ghaziabad, astrologer Rajveer Chawla jumped from the 13th floor, and police later found his mother dead in their flat. Authorities are investigating the cause of her death amid suspicions and his financial, personal crises.

Ghaziabad: A well-known astrologer, who guided many people on their future, has tragically ended his own life by jumping from the 13th floor of his building. The incident took a shocking turn when police entered his flat and found his mother's body lying on a bed. The man and his mother were the only two left in their family. Police believe the mother had been dead for two to three days before her son took the extreme step.

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Mother's death raises suspicion

Police got a call that a man had jumped from the 13th floor. They rushed the body to the hospital and then went to inspect his flat. Inside, they were shocked to find the body of his mother, Satnam Kaur. The fact that she had died 2-3 days before her son's suicide has made the police suspicious.

There were no visible injury marks on the mother's body. The police searched the entire house but did not find any suicide note. They have seized a mobile phone and are continuing their investigation. They are now waiting for the post-mortem report to find out if the astrologer, Rajveer Chawla, killed his mother before ending his own life, or if she died of natural causes.

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Astrologer was facing a severe crisis

42-year-old Rajveer Chawla was a popular astrologer in Ghaziabad's Kavi Nagar area. He was living with his mother in Vinayak Tower at the Mahagun Society. His life had been in turmoil for the past year. He was reportedly suffering from depression after his wife and children left him.

According to his estranged wife, Rajveer was facing a severe financial crisis as his astrology practice was not doing well. The last year was brutal for him. He got divorced from his wife. In the same year, his father and brother also passed away. His sister-in-law remarried and moved out, leaving just Rajveer and his mother. His wife also mentioned that he hadn't paid alimony for the last four months, which points to his deep financial troubles.

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