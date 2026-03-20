A young farmer allegedly died by suicide over mounting debts, which was followed by his mother’s sudden death outside a mortuary in Telangana.

A young farmer allegedly died by suicide over mounting debts, which was followed by his mother’s sudden death outside a mortuary in Telangana. Dodla Sampath, 25, reportedly consumed herbicide on Tuesday evening over financial distress. Burdened by a Rs 5 lakh hand loan taken for house construction and reeling under repeated crop failures, Sampath ended his life on the outskirts of his village.

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His family rushed him first to a local clinic and later to a private hospital in Karimnagar. Despite medical efforts, he died on Wednesday afternoon while undergoing treatment.

Moments after his body was shifted to the government hospital in Jagtial for postmortem, Sampath’s 60-year-old mother, Dodla Mallavva, collapsed outside the mortuary, complaining of severe chest pain. She was immediately shifted to the medical ward, where she died while undergoing treatment.

Mallavva’s elder son, Santosh, who is currently working in Turkey, has been informed of the devastating incident.

Jagtial Rural ASI M Sathaiah said a case was registered under Section 194 of the BNSS in connection with Sampath's suicide. Both bodies were later handed over to the family.