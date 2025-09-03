German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul pledged full support for an early India-EU Free Trade Agreement during talks with S Jaishankar. Both sides discussed technology, security and global issues, stressing deeper India-Germany cooperation.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has assured full support for the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA), saying his country will use its influence with the European Commission to fast-track the deal. He said Germany, being a free-trade nation, sees the pact as essential for both sides. In New Delhi, Wadephul met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed bilateral, regional, and global issues. Jaishankar said Germany’s support will help speed up negotiations and noted that a deeper India-Germany partnership is vital in a changing global environment.

Progress on FTA negotiations

During the delegation-level meeting with EAM Dr S Jaishankar, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said, "Germany is in full support of carrying this Agreement negotiated as soon as possible. We are a free trade nation...the EU is working on (the Agreement with) India, that's the most important to us. I hope really that we can be successful...You can be assured that we will use all arguments we have with the Commission to put this forward and to reach a level between our countries and between the EU and India on this...”

EAM Dr S Jaishankar stressed that India-EU FTA talks must move quickly to a decisive conclusion, saying lower tariffs and deeper cooperation would boost mutual growth, add stability to the global economy, and address today’s urgent challenges. Jaishankar said, "Our conversations and our negotiations predate anything which has happened this year...It's in our mutual interest that we lower tariffs and find other ways of expanding our business and economic cooperation. Obviously, in today's climate, those efforts acquire a greater urgency. I share the Minister's desire and optimism that we would like the FTA negotiations, another round, to take place fairly soon. We would like this to move to a decisive conclusion in the coming days and we believe that this would be in our mutual interest. It will help stabilise the global economy. It will be a big factor there. It will be one of the elements of a ballast which today the world economy really needs"

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said India is central for Germany and the EU, stressing shared democratic values and regulatory diligence. He noted both sides must ease market access and take steps to strengthen bilateral economic engagement. Wadephul said, "India equals Asia for us and Germany and the European Union in a way are equivalent for India. India plays a very important part, and though we both have our own political positions and political priorities but when it comes to democratic principles and regulatory steps, both our countries and both our markets tend to be very diligent and adherent to certain details. Sometimes, we could make it easier for the other side to engage in the respective market and we've underlined that in our discussions today and I think we both have our homework to do in that regard…"

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal recently said talks are in an advanced stage. Negotiations are expected to finish in 2025. EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic is scheduled to visit India soon for more discussions. Both sides want to double current trade, which stands at nearly 50 billion euros.

Focus on trade, technology and innovation

Wadephul said India and Germany are already 'playing in the Premier League' of trade and should aim higher. He stressed closer cooperation in AI, aerospace, and space technology. He praised India’s decision to host the next AI Summit, calling it proof of India’s ambition to lead in new technologies. He said, ""...India is going to host the next AI Summit is a demonstration of India's ambition and claim to be in the vanguard among the frontrunners in the area of new technology too. With regard to bilateral trade, India and Germany are already playing in the Premier League. Germany, with little under 31 billion euros of trade, has India as its most important trading partner. We aim to double that and I'm pleased to see that India takes a similarly positive and optimistic view of the chances for that..."

On Tuesday, Wadephul spent a day in Bengaluru, where he met students learning German and visited the Indian Institute of Science and ISRO. He said the large number of students learning German shows strong cultural and economic potential between the countries.

"...For me, it was really interesting to spend a whole day in Bangalore to see what we are really doing already together, economically and culturally. That was really astonishing for me to see how many students are learning German and that shows us that the potential is really high for our countries."

Both ministers also discussed global issues, including the Ukraine war, the Indo-Pacific, and maritime security. Wadephul urged India to use its ties with Russia to press for peace in Ukraine. Both sides agreed that security in Europe and Asia are closely linked.