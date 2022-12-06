When German Foreign Minister 'cast her vote' using Indian EVM

The Election Commissioners briefed the German minister briefed about the manner in which the polling body extensively used technology to conduct elections broadly under three verticals of political parties/candidates, voters' participation and election machinery logistics.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday visited the Election Commission of India and met the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, who showed the visiting dignitary the polling body's rigorous protocols and security features in Electronic Voting Machine-VVPAT usage.

During the demonstration of the working of EVM-VVPAT organized by the Election Commission for the delegation, the German Foreign Minister even cast a vote through the EVM. The delegation keenly observed the EVM's strong security features along with rigorous administrative protocols for handling, operations, movement and storage. The delegation was also briefed on the process for participation of political parties at every stage of electoral processes involving EVMs.

CEC Rajiv Kumar, interacting with the German delegation, said that the idea of democracy is deeply rooted in India's traditions and historical context.

Giving an overview of the magnitude of Indian elections, he gave a walkthrough to the German delegation about the manner in which the detailed exercise of conducting an election for over 950 million voters at 1.1 million polling stations using 11 million polling personnel is executed to ensure robust electoral processes for conducting free, fair and inclusive elections.

Reiterating that the Election Commission ensures disclosures and participation of political parties at every stage, the chief election commissioner said that besides the logistical challenges, a common fast-emerging challenge for most Elections Management Bodies is the disruptive impact of fake social media narratives on holding free and fair elections.

