Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    When German Foreign Minister 'cast her vote' using Indian EVM

    The Election Commissioners briefed the German minister briefed about the manner in which the polling body extensively used technology to conduct elections broadly under three verticals of political parties/candidates, voters' participation and election machinery logistics. 

    German Foreign Minister casts vote using Indian EVM
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Dec 6, 2022, 3:27 PM IST

    German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday visited the Election Commission of India and met the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, who showed the visiting dignitary the polling body's rigorous protocols and security features in Electronic Voting Machine-VVPAT usage.

    The Election Commissioners briefed the German minister briefed about the manner in which the polling body extensively used technology to conduct elections broadly under three verticals of political parties/candidates, voters' participation and election machinery logistics. 

    Also Read: Mother's choice is ultimate: Delhi High Court gives nod to abort 33-week pregnancy

    German Foreign Minister casts vote using Indian EVM

    During the demonstration of the working of EVM-VVPAT organized by the Election Commission for the delegation, the German Foreign Minister even cast a vote through the EVM. The delegation keenly observed the EVM's strong security features along with rigorous administrative protocols for handling, operations, movement and storage. The delegation was also briefed on the process for participation of political parties at every stage of electoral processes involving EVMs.

    CEC Rajiv Kumar, interacting with the German delegation, said that the idea of democracy is deeply rooted in India's traditions and historical context.

    Giving an overview of the magnitude of Indian elections, he gave a walkthrough to the German delegation about the manner in which the detailed exercise of conducting an election for over 950 million voters at 1.1 million polling stations using 11 million polling personnel is executed to ensure robust electoral processes for conducting free, fair and inclusive elections. 

    Reiterating that the Election Commission ensures disclosures and participation of political parties at every stage, the chief election commissioner said that besides the logistical challenges, a common fast-emerging challenge for most Elections Management Bodies is the disruptive impact of fake social media narratives on holding free and fair elections.

    Also Read: Gujarat Police detain TMC national spokesperson Saket Gokhale over 'fake tweet' about PM Modi

    Last Updated Dec 6, 2022, 3:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Film director Vivek Agnihotri tenders apology to Delhi HC over Gautam Navlakha bail comment AJR

    Film director Vivek Agnihotri tenders apology to Delhi HC over Gautam Navlakha bail comment

    Gujarat Police detain TMC national spokesperson Saket Gokhale over 'fake tweet' on PM Modi's visit AJR

    Gujarat Police detain TMC national spokesperson Saket Gokhale over 'fake tweet' on PM Modi's visit

    Caught on camera: Young man collapses while walking on road in Meerut, dies on spot - gps

    Caught on camera: Young man collapses while walking on road in Meerut, dies on spot

    Border row: Maharashtra ministers unlikely to travel to Karnataka's Belagavi - adt

    Border row: Maharashtra ministers unlikely to travel to Karnataka's Belagavi

    Mother's choice is ultimate: Delhi High Court gives nod to abort 33-week pregnancy AJR

    Mother's choice is ultimate: Delhi High Court gives nod to abort 33-week pregnancy

    Recent Stories

    Bhojpuri SEXY video Amrapali Dubey Pawan Singh BOLD chemistry in Raate Diya Butake is a must WATCH RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Amrapali Dubey, Pawan Singh's BOLD chemistry in ‘Raate Diya Butake' is a must WATCH

    PepsiCo intends to layoff hundreds of employees: Report - adt

    PepsiCo intends to layoff hundreds of employees: Report

    Film director Vivek Agnihotri tenders apology to Delhi HC over Gautam Navlakha bail comment AJR

    Film director Vivek Agnihotri tenders apology to Delhi HC over Gautam Navlakha bail comment

    Must apply tips to help you still be yourself in a relationship sur

    Must apply tips to help you still be yourself in a relationship

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Anil Samrat's HOT romance besides waterfall is not to be MISSED RBA

    Akshara Singh SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Anil Samrat's HOT romance besides waterfall is not to be MISSED

    Recent Videos

    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Ukrainian soldier's 'Morning Pikachu Dance' goes viral, but sparks outrage

    Video Icon
    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Video Icon
    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Video Icon
    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Video Icon