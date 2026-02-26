MoS for Defence Sanjay Seth inaugurated the Taram Chu Steel Bridge in North Sikkim, restoring connectivity on the Chungthang-Lachen Road. The bridge, built by BRO, is vital for civilians, tourism, and strategic movement in the border region.

Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Sanjay Seth on Thursday inaugurated the newly constructed Taram Chu Steel Bridge, restoring crucial connectivity along the Chungthang-Lachen Road in North Sikkim. The bridge had been severely damaged by natural disasters in recent years, disrupting daily life and strategic movement in the region.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Inauguration Ceremony and Technical Briefing

The inauguration ceremony commenced with the unveiling of a commemorative plaque, followed by traditional religious rituals performed by local priests. A technical presentation on the bridge's design and structural features was delivered by Brig. Amit Sakhre, highlighting its strategic significance for both civilian and defence purposes.

MoS Commends Efforts and Pledges Support

Addressing the gathering, MoS Sanjay Seth lauded the relentless efforts of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF) personnel for completing the project within a short timeframe, despite challenging terrain and adverse weather conditions. He expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang, and the State Government for their continuous support and coordination throughout the restoration process. The Minister noted that the bridge would not only restore normalcy for the people of Lachen and surrounding areas but also strengthen strategic mobility in this sensitive border region. He appreciated the District Administration for extending full cooperation to BRO during the execution of the project. Reiterating the commitment of the Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he assured continued support to fulfil the developmental aspirations of the State.

Local Leaders Express Gratitude

In his address, Area MLA cum Minister Samdup Lepcha expressed heartfelt gratitude to the MoS for visiting North Sikkim and inaugurating the much-awaited bridge. He highlighted the immense hardships faced by the people following the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) of October 2023 and subsequent natural calamities, which severely disrupted connectivity and daily life. On behalf of the State Government and the Chief Minister, he extended sincere appreciation to the GREF and BRO personnel for their tireless and dedicated service under extreme conditions. He also acknowledged the patience and cooperation of the local public during the restoration period. The Minister further requested that due consideration be given to public sentiment while finalising the proposed road alignment project above Chungthang. He assured continued coordination between the Government, executing agencies and the public for sustainable and sensitive infrastructure development.

Restoring Connectivity After Devastating Disasters

It may be recalled that unprecedented heavy rainfall, flash floods, Cyclone Remal (June 2024), and devastating cloudbursts in May-June 2025 caused extensive damage to infrastructure in North Sikkim, washing away several critical bridges, including the earlier structure over Taram Chu. The destruction severely impacted connectivity to Lachen, disrupting tourism, essential supplies and strategic movement.

A Resilient Lifeline for North Sikkim

The newly constructed 400-foot-long Bailey Suspension Steel Bridge over Taram Chu and the restoration of the 28-kilometre Chungthang-Lachen axis represent a major milestone in post-disaster recovery efforts. Engineered to withstand high-altitude conditions, seismic sensitivity and extreme discharge levels typical of the region, the bridge is designed as a resilient and durable structure. The restoration re-establishes a vital lifeline between Chungthang and Lachen, ensuring smooth movement of civilians and tourists, reliable supply of essential commodities, enhanced disaster response capability and strengthened national security logistics.

The successful completion of the project stands as a testament to the dedication, professionalism and nation-building commitment of BRO and 86 RCC (GREF) personnel working in remote and strategically important areas of Sikkim. (ANI)