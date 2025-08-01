Rahul Kumar, the first German politician with Indian roots to win a seat in Frankfurt’s city parliament, told reporter that the purpose of the visit was to explore partnerships with local training institutions.

New Delhi: Strengthening Indo- German cooperation, and expanding the domain of youth skill development and structured mobility of workforce, a German delegation led by Frankfurt City Parliament member Rahul Kumar will be visiting to parts of Uttarakhand at the end of August.



Rahul Kumar, the first German politician with Indian roots to win a seat in Frankfurt’s city parliament, told reporters here that the purpose of the visit of the German delegation is to explore partnerships with local training institutions and skilling agencies, and also exploring opportunities for trained youth in Germany.

Promoting bilateral investment in the field of education, mobility and healthcare sectors is also going to be the aim, Kumar, who was elected in (“Römer”) Germany in 2021 said. Recently, he met with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, and discussed ways to further enhance the relationship. As the SPD’s Digitalization Spokesperson for the Rhine-Main region, Kumar works closely with Bundestag (National) MP Armand Zorn to shape progressive digital and integration policy.

During his previous visit to India in 2024, Kumar had launched German language institutes in Haryana and facilitated vocational training placements in Germany. “Within just one year, 35 students have already relocated to Germany, marking the first wave of structured educational exchange and career building migration.” He further stated he is now working to expand this model through state-level partnerships and intergovernmental agreements, enabling smooth, scalable cooperation between Indian states and German institutions.