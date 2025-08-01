New Delhi is reportedly contemplating ways to stabilize bilateral trade ties, including a potential uptick in imports from the United States. The Indian government is treading cautiously particularly in the domain of defence cooperation.

In the wake of US President Donald Trump’s announcement to impose a hefty 25% tariff on Indian exports, Centre is evaluating its options to respond but has ruled out any immediate retaliation, Bloomberg has reported. New Delhi is reportedly contemplating ways to stabilize bilateral trade ties, including a potential uptick in imports from the United States. The Indian government is treading cautiously particularly in the domain of defence cooperation. Reports suggest that no fresh American defence acquisitions are on the table. India has made it clear to Washington that it is not pursuing the acquisition of the F-35 stealth fighter jets despite repeated American overtures aimed at boosting defence exports to India. “Despite considering a boost in purchases of American goods, the Modi government is unlikely to buy additional defense equipments from the US, a key demand from Trump,” Bloomberg quoted insiders as saying.

Underscoring India’s long-term strategic vision, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed on Friday that no formal dialogue has occurred regarding the F-35 deal. Furthermore, Bloomberg sources revealed that officials in New Delhi were left “shocked and disappointed” by Trump’s tariff salvo, which was announced on his platform Truth Social.

Nevertheless, India appears intent on keeping communication channels open. The government is reportedly exploring the possibility of expanding imports of natural gas, gold, and communications technology from the US—steps aimed at balancing the trade equation while sidestepping defence-related dependencies.

The refusal to proceed with major arms purchases is a pointed rebuff to President Trump’s expectations. During Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the White House earlier this year, Trump had pitched the F-35 jets to Indian officials. However, according to Bloomberg, New Delhi has expressed a preference for collaborative ventures that involve the joint design and manufacture of defence hardware on Indian soil—aligning with the nation’s self-reliance drive under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Trump Tariff War

Trump, meanwhile, has made no attempt to conceal his displeasure. He declared, “India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the world, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any country.”

He further lashed out at India's continued reliance on Russian military and energy imports, saying, “Also, they have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia’s largest buyer of energy, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to stop the killing in Ukraine — All things not good!”

In a separate, more combative post, Trump added, “I don’t care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care... Let’s keep it that way, and tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he’s still President, to watch his words. He’s entering very dangerous territory!"