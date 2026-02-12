The Delhi Police Special Cell has questioned Penguin India officials for two days over the alleged leak of former Army Chief Gen MM Naravane's book. The probe is focused on a PDF version and a hard copy that surfaced before the official release.

The Delhi Police Special Cell has questioned officials of Penguin India for two consecutive days in connection with the alleged leak of former Army Chief General MM Naravane's book, sources said on Thursday.

According to sources, the questioning continued for several hours on both days, with investigators seeking detailed information about the handling and circulation of the manuscript and its digital files. Officials indicated that representatives of the publishing house may be called again in the coming days as the probe progresses.

Two-pronged Investigation Underway

Sources in the Special Cell said the investigation is currently being conducted on two separate lines.

Focus on Leaked PDF

The first line of inquiry concerns the PDF version of the book that allegedly surfaced before its official release. During an examination of the available PDF file, investigators found that the field where the printer's name is typically entered was left blank. Sources said this has led investigators to suspect that the file may have been leaked before it was sent for printing. Police have sought detailed information from Penguin India regarding the PDF file's movement, including the stages it went through before final printing, the number of individuals who had access to it, and whether it was shared online or offline. Sources said the publishing house has sought time to compile the relevant data, noting that the publication process had been underway for nearly three years.

Hard Copy Circulation Examined

The second line of investigation relates to a hard copy of the book that was displayed by the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, in Parliament. It was also claimed that the book was available overseas and online. The Special Cell is examining the origin and circulation of that hard copy as part of its ongoing probe.

Negligence or Conspiracy?

Sources further said that the Special Cell is analysing the responses submitted by Penguin India. Investigators are working to determine whether the alleged leak resulted from negligence in handling the manuscript or was part of a larger conspiracy.

Further action, sources added, will be taken based on the findings of the ongoing investigation.