Former Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Tuesday confirmed that his memoir, "Four Stars of Destiny", has not yet been published, backing Penguin Random House India's statement. Sharing a post on X, Gen Naravane wrote, "This is the status of the book." This is the status of the book. https://t.co/atLtwhJvl0 — Manoj Naravane (@ManojNaravane) February 10, 2026

Penguin Backs Naravane, Clarifies Publication Status

This comes after Penguin Random House India issued a fresh statement earlier today in response to an allegation by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, clarifying that the book was announced and listed for pre-order but hasn't yet entered publication, distribution, or sale. Any circulating copies are unauthorised and constitute copyright infringement.

"A book is considered published only when it is available for purchase across retail channels," Penguin Random House said in a statement that it posted on its social media platforms."Pre-order is a standard publishing practice. It allows readers and retailers to place advance orders. The book is not yet published or available," it said.

The publisher said, "An announced book, a book available for pre-order, and a published book are not the same thing," and added that it remains "committed to clarity and transparency in the books we publish."

Controversy Erupts Over Rahul Gandhi's Claims

The controversy started when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi quoted excerpts from the book in Parliament, claiming it was available, citing a 2023 social media post by Naravane. Earlier today, speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Rahul Gandhi cited General MM Naravane's 2023 X post and claimed that the memoir was available for sale online. "Hello friends, my book is available now. Just follow the link. Happy Reading, Jai Hind. This is the tweet Mr Naravane made. Either he is lying, which I don't believe, or the Penguin (publisher) is lying. Both cannot be telling the truth. Penguin says the book has not been published. But the book is available on Amazon. Gen. Naravane has tweeted, "Please buy my book" in 2023. I believe Naravane ji over Penguin. Do you believe Penguin over Naravane ji? I believe Naravane ji has made certain statements in his book which are inconvenient for the Government of India and the Prime Minister. Obviously, you have to decide if Penguin or the former Army chief is telling the truth," the Congress MP said.

Publisher Warns of Legal Action Over Unauthorised Copies

Late last night, the publisher issued a statement in which they said, "In light of recent public discourse and media reporting, Penguin Random House India would like to clarify that we hold the sole publishing rights for the book Four Stars of Destiny, a memoir by General Manoj Mukund Naravane, former Chief of the Indian Army. We wish to clarify that the book has not yet gone into production. No copies of the book - in print or digital form - have been published, distributed, sold, or otherwise made available to the public by Penguin Random House India."

Penguin Random House India further said that any copies currently in circulation, in any format or on any platform, constitute a copyright infringement and must be immediately ceased. The publisher added that it will exercise remedies available under law against the illegal and unauthorised dissemination of the book.

"Any copies of the book currently in circulation, in whole or in part, whether in print, digital, PDF, or any other format, online or offline, on any platform, constitute an infringement of PRHI's copyright and must immediately be ceased. Penguin Random House India shall be exercising remedies available in law against the illegal and unauthorised dissemination of the book," read the statement. The publisher added, "This statement is being issued to place the publisher's position on record.

Political Row and Police Probe

Earlier, a political row erupted after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sought to quote from the "pre-print book" of Naravane's memoir during his speech in Lok Sabha on the motion of Thanks on the President's Address last week, with the treasury benches strongly opposing his remarks. The Speaker passed a ruling, asking the LoP not to quote unpublished literature. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police Special Cell has registered an FIR to investigate the alleged leak and circulation of the manuscript, pending Ministry of Defence clearance. (ANI)