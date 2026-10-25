A massive tragedy struck Alluri Sitarama Raju district when gelatin sticks exploded during road construction near Pinakota. Five people, including a passing teacher, lost their lives and two vehicles were completely destroyed in the blast.

A massive tragedy took place in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitarama Raju district. Five people lost their lives when an explosive device, set up to blast boulders for road construction, misfired. The victims include three workers, a vehicle driver, and a school teacher. This incident has left the local residents in deep shock. State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha reacted quickly to this terrible accident. She gathered all the details from the officials and promised that the government will fully support the grieving families.

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Explosion during road work kills five

Road construction work is currently going on near Pinakota in Ananthagiri mandal. The workers set up a special explosive device using gelatin sticks to clear huge boulders blocking the path. But reports say the device misfired during the blast, leading to this massive accident.

People standing near the blast site suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. Initial reports confirm that five people died in total. The impact of the explosion was so huge that it completely destroyed two vehicles.

Teacher and three workers among the dead

Three workers named Mani, Narayana Rao, and Pavan Kumar died in this tragic incident. A teacher named Sunitha also lost her life. Officials identified the fifth victim as a vehicle driver, but they are still waiting for his full details.

The teacher was just passing by the area when the blast happened, and her sudden death has caused immense sadness. Locals are very worried about the safety measures at the road construction site. A dark cloud of grief has taken over the victims' families.

Home Minister Anitha responds to the accident

State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha immediately responded to the Alluri district accident. She took all the incident details from the ground officials. After that, she called the district SP and Collector to discuss the ground situation.

The Home Minister assured that the state government will stand firmly behind the families who lost their loved ones. She also asked the officials to provide more updates about the incident.

Officials still need to find out why the explosive device misfired during the road work and whether the contractors followed proper safety rules. Everyone is waiting for official information and the next steps regarding this accident.

The sheer intensity of the blast is clear from the fact that it destroyed two vehicles and took five lives. The ongoing official investigation will likely reveal the complete truth behind this tragic accident.