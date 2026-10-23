Four devotees died and three got injured after a speeding SUV struck a group having tea beside National Highway 16 near Kathipudi Junction in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada. The victims had stopped their bus around 5.40 am while travelling from Denkada village in Vizianagaram district to the Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada.

A video of a horrific accident has surfaced after four devotees were killed and three others injured as a speeding SUV hit a group of people having tea beside National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district on Friday morning. The accident reportedly occurred at around 5.40 am near Ravikimpa­du Centre at Kathipudi Junction. The devotees, who were travelling from Denkada village in Vizianagaram district, had stopped their bus for a tea break while on their way to the Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada.

Trigger Warning: Video below contains disturbing visuals. Viewers' discretion is advised.

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According to police, the group had stepped off the bus when an SUV travelling from Visakhapatnam towards Rajahmundry hit them. Three devotees died at the scene, while a fourth died while being taken to hospital. Three others were injured and taken for treatment.

Victims were in their 30s and 40s

The deceased were reportedly identified as Chirigidi Errayya, 38, Lingala Sitaram, 45, Bonela Satibabu, 40, and Tatipudi Shiva Prasad, 40. All four were residents of Denkada village in Vizianagaram district.

Police registered a case and launched an investigation into the circumstances of the crash. Kakinada Deputy Superintendent of Police Tilak visited the accident site as part of the investigation.

Ministers express condolences

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, state minister Narayana and Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy expressed grief over the deaths and offered condolences to the bereaved families.

The ministers also spoke to district revenue, transport and police officials, directing them to provide necessary assistance to the injured devotees and the families of those killed.

The investigation is underway to establish the circumstances that led to the fatal collision.