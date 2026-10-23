The low-pressure system will bring light to moderate rains across several parts of the state on Saturday, October 24. Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, and Prakasam districts, along with the Rayalaseema region, will receive rainfall.

The weather department expects rains in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Polavaram, Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Markapuram, and Prakasam districts on Sunday, October 25. Rayalaseema districts will also see scattered light to moderate rains.

Rayalaseema will get light rains on Monday, October 26. Coastal Andhra will see heavier rains in the following days based on the cyclone's path and intensity.