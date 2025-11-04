Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi launched a 'fear-free Assam' campaign, accusing CM Himanta Biswa Sarma of running a 'monarchy', being 'anti-tribal', and intimidating people. He challenged Sarma to release SIT probe details.

Gogoi Announces 'Fear-Free Assam' Campaign

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi said that the party has resolved to build an Assam "free from fear and anxiety," announcing a statewide awareness campaign to counter what he alleged were attempts by the BJP and the government to intimidate people. Addressing a press conference in Hamren, Karbi Anglong, Gogoi said, "The APCC has resolved to build an Assam free from fear and anxiety. Therefore, to counter the BJP and the government's attempts to intimidate the people across the state, the APCC has launched a public awareness campaign."

Sarma's 'Monarchy' and Industrial Failure Criticized

Gogoi stated that the people of Karbi Anglong have begun to rise against the threats of the BJP, the arrogance of Himanta Biswa Sarma, and the intimidation tactics of Tuliram Ronghang--which he described as good news. "We continue our efforts to build an Assam free from fear and anxiety. Himanta Biswa Sarma has failed to bring any real change in recent years and has failed to protect our people, land, and identity. Instead, he has introduced a new system -- monarchy. In Karbi Anglong, he has allowed Tuliram Ronghang to rule like a king. While Ronghang's relatives and close associates have become rich and secure, the ordinary people have not developed," said Gogoi.

He further criticized the BJP government's total failure in industrial development, saying that Assam's tea industry has nearly collapsed over the past decade. "Tea growers are being forced to give up cultivation. Small tea growers are in distress due to the abysmally low prices of green leaves. With raw tea leaves fetching only Rs 9-10 per kg, the local farmers and labourers are suffering. The government has no policy for the tea industry, and it shows a dangerous apathy even towards the bamboo cultivation sector in Karbi Anglong," Gogoi said.

Gogoi Slams CM as 'Anti-Tribal' Leader

Concluding his tour of West Karbi Anglong, Gogoi launched a blistering attack on the Chief Minister, calling him an anti-tribal leader. He alleged that Sarma once took Tuliram Ronghang to Singapore to carry his suitcase -- "though I don't know what was inside that suitcase," Gogoi added sarcastically. He also accused the Chief Minister of treating Tiwa leader and MLA Ramakanta Deuri like a puppet, saying that instead of respecting a tribal leader, Sarma has behaved rudely toward him. "He stabbed a tribal leader in the front and then became Chief Minister himself," Gogoi said, adding that the people of Assam are witnessing how Sarma now tries to intimidate Hagrama Mohilary and control him remotely. Gogoi also accused Sarma of destroying the political career of Bodo leader Pramod Boro.

Gogoi further alleged that Sarma considers himself a king and treats representatives of autonomous councils as minor kings. "In Karbi Anglong, Tuliram Ronghang is one such minor king; in Dima Hasao, it's Devolal Garlosa." Following the Chief Minister's lead, Minister Ashok Singhal has also started grabbing tribal lands. Reports of him encroaching on tribal land near Zubeen Garg's memorial site are alarming," said Gogoi. He also mentioned that Sarma has failed to reveal the truth about Zubeen Garg's death. "Now he claims it was a murder, but he hasn't told the public how or why it happened," Gogoi said.

Gogoi Challenges Sarma on 'Pakistani Agent' Allegation

Gogoi reminded that although Sarma had promised to reveal details about his alleged Pakistan connections by September 10, he has failed to do so. "We are public representatives, not accused in a court. Allegations made against us must be made public before the people, not hidden behind legal threats. The Chief Minister should not suggest that we go to court," he warned.

Challenging Himanta Biswa Sarma directly, Gogoi said, "Let the Chief Minister make public the SIT investigation. If the allegations are indeed serious, I am right here in Assam. Prove them, and take action against me." Gogoi asserted that Himanta Biswa Sarma will have to leave Assam after the 2026 elections, and urged the Chief Minister to accept his challenge by soon making public all the so-called evidence meant to portray him as a "Pakistani agent."