Congress MP and Deputy LoP in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday took charge as APCC (Assam Pradesh Congress Committee) President at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati. Speaking to reporters, Gogoi expressed gratitude to the party leadership for giving him the responsibility of Assam. He further stated that they will try to establish a Congress government in Assam in the future.

"I want to thank AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, and General Secretary KC Venugopal for giving me such a huge responsibility. We will try to establish a Congress government in Assam in future. I would like to thank Bhupen Bohra also, who formally passed the charge of APCC to me. He has worked hard in the four years, taken several major decisions which have strengthened the party... We have noticed that people's affection towards us has increased in the past few days..." Gogoi said.

Earlier, Gogia visited the Kamakhya Temple located in Guwahati.

Speaking to reporters, the Congress MP wished for peace and harmony to prevail between the people.

He said, "We have taken the blessings of Maa Kamakhya, and we wish the best for all the people of Assam. We wish for peace, prosperity and harmony..."

Congress appoints Gaurav Gogoi as APCC president

On May 26, the Congress party appointed Gaurav Gogoi as the president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, along with three other working presidents, including Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Roselina Tirkey and Pradip Sarkar.

In a press release dated May 26, the All-India Congress Committee stated, “Hon'ble Congress President has appointed the President and Working Presidents of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee as follows, with immediate effect. President: Shri Gaurav Gogoi; Working Presidents: Shri Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Smt Roselina Tirkey, Shri Pradip Sarkar.”

"Smt Roselina Tirkey is being relieved of her current responsibilities as AICC Secretary," the press release further read.

The party also appreciated the contributions of the outgoing PCC President, Bhupen Kumar Borah.

Gaurav Gogoi who is an MP from Jorhat, is the son of former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi.