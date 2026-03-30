Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi questions the BJP's 'double-engine' government on why infiltration, cattle smuggling, and drug syndicates persist after 10 years of its rule, challenging CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's focus on the issue.

Congress Questions BJP on Infiltration, Smuggling

Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi on Monday questioned the state government over the issue of "infiltration", raising concerns about the situation despite the Congress not being in power for the past decade. "The Congress government has not been in power in Assam for the past 10 years. A double-engine government has been running here for the past 10 years. But why is infiltration still happening?" he said.

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"Why is cattle smuggling still taking place across the border? How is the syndicate of drugs and Betel nut still operating here? We want to know what the state government will do about these things," he added.

CM Sarma Expresses Confidence in BJP's Prospects

Gogoi's dig at the BJP comes after Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has constantly raised the issue of illegal infiltration, impacting the demographics of the state.

Earlier, Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party's prospects in the ongoing Assembly elections, stating that the party is receiving strong public support across the state. Speaking with ANI in Dibrugarh, Sarma said, "Assam ko aasmaan tak le jana hai. People are giving a lot of love to the BJP in Assam. We will get the maximum votes no matter what. The Gen Z of India is with us." He further emphasised the party's vision for the state's development and reiterated that the BJP remains committed to taking Assam to greater heights.

Assam Assembly Elections Context

The Assam Assembly elections are witnessing intense political activity, with major parties campaigning vigorously to secure a mandate from the voters The polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4 Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly.

The BJP government, led by CM Sarma, will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power. (ANI)