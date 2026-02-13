APCC president Gaurav Gogoi responded to a martyr's family's criticism over his alleged Pakistan links, expressing respect but suggesting they were influenced. He also outlined Congress's development plans for Assam if elected to power.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi on Friday visited Majuli, where he spoke on a range of issues and plans for the state's development under a potential Congress government. Speaking to ANI, the Jorhat MP said, "They are a martyr's family. Whatever they say, I do not want to comment on that. I am sure someone went to them and told them what to say. I doubt whether the same person who went to them also told them about Prime Minister Modi inviting Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in 2014 to his swearing-in ceremony."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"They are a martyr's family, and I have deep respect for them. I have visited them many times. I am a former Lok Sabha MP of that constituency, and I have personally visited their house and met the martyr's father several times. Therefore, I do not wish to comment further on the matter, but I reiterate that I have deep respect for the family," he added.

This comes after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report on Gaurav Gogoi's alleged links to Pakistan will be amended and referred to the centre for further investigation. Further, the parents of Kargil braveheart Captain Jintu Gogoi today expressed their resentment following reports of Gaurav Gogoi's previous visits to Pakistan, saying that visits to a nation that is considered an "enemy" are painful for those who have sacrificed their children for India's security. Thogiran Gogoi, father of Captain Jintu Gogoi, who was killed in the Kargil War of 1999, said that anyone found indulging in conspiracy against the country must be apprehended and treated as a traitor, regardless of who he is.

Congress's Priorities for Assam

Gogoi also outlined his party's priorities if the Congress forms the next state government, saying, "Tomorrow, when we form the government in Assam and the Congress government is formed in the state, we will approach the Prime Minister to release funds for flood and erosion. We will also request the Prime Minister to immediately implement ST status for the six major ethnic communities. He is the Prime Minister, and he can visit whenever he wants."

He emphasised collaboration with the central government, noting, "When we form the government, we will work with the Prime Minister on issues related to the state. When my father first became Chief Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister, and we managed to secure many initiatives for the state of Assam."

On the upcoming assembly elections, Gogoi clarified, "The Prime Minister's visit has nothing to do with this election. People are not going to elect the Prime Minister in this election. They are going to elect the next state government and the next Chief Minister." (ANI)