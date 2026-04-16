The Delhi High Court has issued a notice on a new plea by BJP's Gaurav Bhatia. He alleges an X user, 'Ranting Gola', violated a restraining order from his defamation case by continuing to post objectionable content against him.

Fresh Plea for Contempt

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice on a plea filed by Senior Advocate and BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia, who has alleged violation of an earlier interim order passed in his defamation case. Bhatia has moved a fresh application against an X (formerly Twitter) user "Ranting Gola", alleging that despite a restraining order passed in September last year, the user has continued to upload videos and posts in alleged disobedience of the court's directions.

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The defamation suit was filed by Bhatia in connection with content linked to his appearance in a TV debate, clips of which were widely circulated on social media. During the hearing before Justice Mini Pushkarna, Advocate Raghav Awasthi, appearing for Bhatia, submitted that the user had posted content referring to the interim order itself, which allegedly violates the court's directions. Bhatia, appearing via video conferencing, stressed the urgency of the matter and sought immediate removal of the content.

It was submitted that the earlier interim order had restrained the defendants from posting or circulating any content relating to Bhatia that is explicit, obscene, or sexually suggestive in nature. The present plea alleges that fresh content has been uploaded in violation of these directions.

Court Issues Notice, Seeks Response

After hearing the submissions, the Court issued notice and sought responses from the concerned user as well as X. The matter is listed for further hearing on April 22.

Background of the Previous Order

In the earlier proceedings, Delhi High Court, while granting ad-interim relief to Bhatia, noted that public figures are subject to higher scrutiny. However, the Court clarified that such scrutiny does not permit attacks on dignity through vulgar or morphed content. The Court had directed certain defendants, including a political party's media cell, to remove specific posts within a stipulated time, failing which X was directed to take them down. It had also restrained the circulation of any explicit or objectionable content against Bhatia and directed the platform to disclose details of certain users. (ANI)