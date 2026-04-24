Gauhati High Court rejects Pawan Khera's anticipatory bail plea in a case by Assam CM's wife. This comes after the SC declined to extend his transit bail. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma urged Khera to surrender before the law in Guwahati.

The Gauhati High Court on Friday has rejected an anticipatory bail petition filed by Congress leader Pawan Khera in connection with an FIR lodged by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, wife of Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

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Supreme Court Declines Bail Extension

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Congress leader Pawan Khera should surrender before the law and appear in Guwahati, after the Supreme Court of India declined to extend his transit anticipatory bail in a case linked to allegations involving the Chief Minister's wife.

Speaking to ANI in Uttar Dinajpur Sarma said, "I think Pawan Khera should surrender before the law. He should come to Guwahati and surrender there."

Earlier, the Supreme Court had rejected Congress leader Pawan Khera's plea seeking to extend transit anticipatory bail, granted to him earlier by the Telangana High Court, till Tuesday on the ground of enabling him to approach any jurisdictional court in Assam in the case where Khera is alleged to have made false allegations against the wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Background of the Case and Allegations

This comes after Assam Police had approached the Supreme Court against Telangana High Court's decision to grant transit anticipatory bail for a period of one week from April 10, subject to the conditions.

According to the bail order, Pawan Khera has to approach the competent jurisdictional Court in Assam and seek appropriate relief in accordance with the law.

Telangana High Court had granted one week's anticipatory bail to Khera in a case filed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, in connection with allegations made over passport and property disclosures.

He had alleged that CM Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, holds three passports, from India, the UAE, and Egypt, and owns undisclosed luxury properties in Dubai, along with a company in Wyoming, USA. The Sarma family has strongly denied these claims, terming the documents "AI-generated fabrications" circulated by Pakistani social media groups. (ANI)