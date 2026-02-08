At least four people were injured in a gas cylinder blast in Delhi's Mongolpuri on Sunday. The fire department responded to the incident, which occurred around 1 pm, and moved the injured to a hospital. The fire has been brought under control.

At least four people sustained burn injuries after a gas cylinder blast in a house in Delhi's Mongolpuri area, the fire department said on Sunday.

According to the fire department, they received information about the house blast around 01:00 pm. Soon after the incident, the injured were taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Fire brought under control

"3 to 4 people sustained burn injuries due to the blast. The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital. The fire has now been brought under control," the fire department said.

Police responded quickly with fire tenders to extinguish the blast-related fire. Further investigation is underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)